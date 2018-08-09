Washingtonian Today: You Should Care About This Suit Against Alex Jones

Happy Friday Jr., Washingtonians. (Yes, we’re rebranding Thursdays. Get used to it.) Tribune Media has terminated its agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group and is suing Sinclair for breach of contract; the National Park Service is considering charging free-speech demonstrators; Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally; and oppressive, swamp-like humidity is in your future. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Thursday:

THEATER: If we were going to turn a 1993 movie into a musical, it would be Richard Linklater’s 1970s-set high-school flick, Dazed and Confused. But we’ll settle for this new theatrical take on Dave, the charmingly goofy film about a presidential impersonator who becomes the actual commander in chief. Arena Stage, $66-$125.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Grab your mat for happy hour Pilates in the park. Register, sign the waiver, and get yourself to Farragut Park before Labor Day. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Brennan Gilmore decided to share video footage of a car plowing into counter-protestors at last year’s Unite the Right rally. Soon after, his life was taken over by trolls.

Now he’s suing Alex Jones

• The inside scoop on how George Washington University tumbled off a ranking of most politically active students, and how students from rival American University stole their thunder.

HINT: IT HAS TO DO WITH MEMES

• A group of distance runners wants to empower other black women on the track.

AND IT ALL GOES BACK TO HAIR

• Ever think about those apocalyptic Metro announcements? Us too. We wrote Metro some more, free of charge.

STAND CLEAR OF THE GHOSTS PLEASE

•Airbnb is willing to boot users affiliated with the upcoming Unite the Right 2 rally.

THEY’RE NOT HOLDING BACK

Around town:

Some media companies are hiring security for their reporters. (Politico)

The DC Metro is still an absolute mess. (Washington Post)

“Inside President Trump’s voter fraud crusade.” (Atlantic)

Take a break…

Much Ado about Lettuce. (The New Yorker)

News from home:

