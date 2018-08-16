Washingtonian Today: Keeping Up With the Conways

Hello, dear Washingtonians, it is Friday Jr. (Yes, I’m still trying to make it a thing.) I’ve adopted a newfound appreciation for the city’s efficient bus routes, as the Metro continues to single-track; the revered (or infamous?) Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks; National Airport briefly lost power last night; Paul Manafort‘s case goes to jury; enjoyable, temperate weather meanders into the District before we’re greeted by crippling and bitter colds in this fall. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

PUPPETS: In 1930, Federico García Lorca wrote a play to be performed by puppets. That puppet play is called Don Cristóbal. 4618 14th St., NW, 8 PM, $18-30.

MedStar and TW Training and Wellness have teamed up on a workshop at Pacers Running 14 Street geared toward answering the always confusing questions of how to fuel before, during, and after your runs while training for a half or full marathon. Space is limited so RSVP here. 1821 14th St., NW.

• Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. How’d local boxer Troy Isley rise to the top? Click the link below and see.

• Everything you ever need to know about Alexandria, the suburb next door packed with tons of activities you can do with your “significant other.” Whatever that is!

• If you want to eat sexy vegetables like a José André s associate, look no further. Here’s a food diary from Think Food Group’s chief of produce, Bennett Haynes.

• Attention you brunch-loving readers!!! You can build-your-own lobster rolls at Blue Duck Tavern. This is not a drill.

• I scream, you scream, we all scream for deep-fried ice cream.

Trump’s latest silencing tactic? Revoking security clearances. (Time)

Rudy Giuliani is ready to take his fights to the Supreme Court. (Washington Post)

Metro workers win an $82 million wage increase! (DCist)

Inside the life and marriage of George and Kellyanne Conway. (Washington Post)

