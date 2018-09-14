Washingtonian Today: Bezos’s Beltway Bummer

Washington is abuzz with the prospect that Jeff Bezos might plop his second Amazon hub, HQ2, down in the Washington, DC, area. (Talk about revenge of the nerds, amirite? Is this thing on?) Our senior editor Andrew Beaujon attended the Economic Club of Washington forum last night where Bezos spoke with David Rubenstein last night, and he caught some interesting tidbits. The biggest: Bezos wouldn’t make an announcement about HQ2. Boo!

Are you jazzed at the possibility of HQ2 coming to town? Is it a sign of the apocalypse? Share your thoughts with me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• I’m going to cut right to the chase here—a Washington-area restaurant received three Michelin stars, and it’s been a while since I’ve been on a very good date. The place? The Inn at Little Washington. If that’s a little out of your budget, no fear, we got our hands on the entire list of DC Michelin stars.

• Want to be hip with your foodie friend after your Michelin meals? No worries, we got you—check out ten places foodies give two thumbs up.

• Ever wonder how the National Portrait Gallery gets together photos of the deceased so quickly? They condense a multi-year process into just a few days, and we got all the details.

• While Hurricane Florence may spare the DC area from flooding level rains, many pets who live in the affected zones will be displaced. Fortunately, you can adopt them. Here’s how!

Our pick for things to do around the District:

In the wake of Hurricane Maria last year, chef José Andrés stepped up to feed hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans struggling to rebuild their lives. His new book, We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time, chronicles his experiences with the other activists working on the island (and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen). Andrés will be in conversation with Washington Post food reporter Tim Carman at Lisner Auditorium. $15 (ticket only) or $35 (ticket and book), 7 PM.

Good reads:

Nikki Haley may become the Trump administration official known for fancy furnishings, according to Gardiner Harris. Someone check on Ben Carson, please. (New York Times)

Hurricane Florance is causing a real headache for local crabbers, says Scott Dance. (Washington Post)

Essential long read:

Peer into this mysterious story of a million dollar brownstone in New York and quietly thank your higher power if you don’t need to deal with this sort of real estate madness. (The Outline)

Big events from Washingtonian:

The Michelin stars are here! Join our food critic Ann Limpert at 11 to discuss them.

Nominate your mentor for Washingtonian of the Year.

You’ll probably get a solid gold water cooler if you submit your office for Washingtonian’s list of the Best Places to Work.

Check out our 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Join the conversation!