Washingtonian Today: Check Your Inbox

Hello and happy October, Washington! What a wonderful morning in the District of Columbia. According to my best* friends the Capital Weather Gang, we should expect crisp morning air to transition over to sunny, blue skies for most of the day.

If you prefer to ring in the change of the seasons in a more Beltway fashion, why don’t you head over to Tortilla Coast today. The Capitol Hill stalwart is having a “beginning of the Fiscal Year” Fiesta, with topical offers such as a “marked up” margarita, “taxpayers tequila,” and a “cromnibus 2019.” I’d prefer a Senate Subway Sangria, but these under-$5 marvels will do.

Oh, if you see Air Force One around the National Harbor today, don’t be alarmed. Trump and crew aren’t gambling at the nearby MGM. According to our friends at DCist, a to-scale replica of the President’s 747 is due to ship into the harbor as part of an art exhibit. I wonder if they have the personalized M&Ms on board, too.

I only have a limited number of eyes and ears, though, so if you see or hear something cool, unusual, disturbing, or surprising around DC, please drop me a line at bshepherd@washingtonian.com.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:



You heard it here first, folks: DC-turned-national rapper Wale is performing with a pretty sizable crew at the newly opened Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights on Friday. Even better news: the tickets cost less than a Baked & Wired cakecup, and t hey go on sale this morning.

More resistance-based businesses are popping up around the city. First Eaton hotel, and now the Center for Contemporary Political Art . I don’t want to spoil the exhibit, but, uh, there are wooden carved dildos with Trump Administration figurines emblazoned on them. Worth a visit on your lunch break.

Need a drink (or five?) after last week’s newscycle? I don’t blame you. Need a vacation, too? Well, you’re in luck. A destination wedding themed pop-up bar on 14th Street will transport you to Vegas or Jackson Hole or anywhere far, far away while being in Uber-ing distance from home.

You don’t need to drink to let off some steam. I offered five alternative ways to de-stress. My personal favorite is screaming into the abyss after a particularly taxing workday. Just ask my now-hard-of-hearing colleagues.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

See the early 1980s concert film Urgh! A Music War at the Black Cat Backstage. The film features live footage from new wave and post-punk bands such as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, the Go-Go’s, Devo, Dead Kennedys, and more. Free, 8 PM (doors at 7:30 PM).

Good reads:

The #MeToo movement has made waves right here at home, ripping its way through our government in hopes to finally hold powerful men accountable. Ann Gerhart and Danielle Rindler of the Washington Post track whether those who have been accused of assault and abuse are still hanging on. (The Washington Post.)

Bill Scher read every single book written by a President’s (alleged) mistress, including Stormy Daniels‘s new release, Full Disclosure and not once does he mention Toad, so that’s nice. (Politico Magazine)

Essential long read:

Ashley Fetters examines the pure levity of “dad humor,” an innocent, pun-filled phenomena that may distract us from the less pleasant corners of life, even just for a little while, crocodile. (The Atlantic)

