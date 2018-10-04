Capitol Hill

Where: 720 East Capitol St. NE

How much: $2,199,000

When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Take in views of the Capitol from the rooftop terrace on this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath rowhouse. It also has tall ceilings, hardwood floors, a lower-level in-law suite, an enclosed rear garden, and a garage.

Arlington

Where: 2829 1st Rd. N

How much: $1,329,000

When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This modern new build comes with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, huge windows, white oak floors, and a rooftop patio.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1313 Irving St. NW, #1

How much: $900,000

When: Sunday, October 7 from 12 to 3 PM

Why: With three bedrooms and bathrooms, this new condo has hardwood floors, high-end appliances, a built-in sound system, and its own deck.

Hill East

Where: 1503 K St. SE, Unit 301

How much: $629,000

When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This spot comes with two master bedroom suites (each with views of the nearby river), as well as Carrara counters, wood floors, high ceilings, and a rooftop deck.

Shaw

Where: 1011 M St. NW, Unit 601

How much: $599,000

When: Saturday, October 6 from 1 to 3 PM; Sunday, October 7 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This one bedroom, one bath is a corner unit (which means extra windows!) and also comes with marble counters, motorized blinds, and a private balcony.

