Washington Today: Rihanna Is Fighting With Donald Trump Online

Good morning! Rihanna is mad at President Trump for playing “Don’t Stop the Music” at his Chattanooga rally last night.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

She’s the latest in a string of artists displeased with the Donald’s playlist during official events. But can artists really sue a politician over using their songs and win? The long answer is pretty complicated. The short answer? It’s unlikely.

Meanwhile, celebrities are pouring money into tomorrow’s election at record numbers. According to USA Today, Seth McFarlane donated $2 million to Democratic group Senate Majority PAC; Yeardley Smith of The Simpsons donated over $200,000 to the Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes super PAC. Peyton Manning, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jane Fonda are among a long list of others getting involved in midterm efforts. Even vocal Trump-fan and custom MAGA-hat creator Kanye West cut a six-figure check for a progressive mayoral candidate in Chicago.

(Reminder: It’s important to have a basic literacy about pop-culture during a Trump presidency.)

SOMETHING YOU KNOW: There’s a pretty big national election happening tomorrow.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: One DC Council race is heating up, too. At-large councilmember Elissa Silverman is facing a tough challenge from Dionne Reeder, in part, as Fenit Nirappil and Paul Schwartzman report, because Silverman has been slow to build grass-roots support.

And now for something completely different:

The Tenleytown Best Buy is closing, via Reddit.

Someone tweeted from the Washington Examiner account this morning that Trump is going to hell.

Happy Monday morning to the editors at the Washington Examiner! pic.twitter.com/AzVLIgI7nL — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 5, 2018

And…ducks can be sexy, according to a viral New York story about a rare Mandarin duck popping up unexpectedly at New York’s Central Park. After taking a good look at him, I can’t say I disagree.

DISCUSSION If you didn’t get enough true crime stories at this past weekend’s “Death Becomes Us” festival, head over to the Lincoln Theatre, where attorneys David Rudolf from The Staircase and Jerry Buting from Making a Murderer will discuss the prosecutions of Michael Peterson, Steven Avery, and Brendan Dassey. The pair will open the floor to audience questions and will discuss their famous cases. $35, 8 PM.

Good reads:

Tim Alberta Beto O’Rourke‘s campaign. ( performs a preliminary post-mortem on‘s campaign. ( Politico Magazine

