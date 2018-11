Camesá McConnell and Bryant Turner wed in May of 2018 at Fauquier Springs Country Club in Virginia.

Cames├í McConnell and Bryant Turner were first introduced to one another by BryantÔÇÖs cousin in August of 2005. Cames├í casually mentioned her interest in Bryant to his cousin, noting that he was a ÔÇťwell-dressed man with a beautiful smile.ÔÇŁ Bryant subtly slipped Cames├íÔÇÖs phone number to his cousin and nearly thirteen years later the couple married at Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton, Virginia.

For their first date the two stuck to the time-old dinner and a movie routine. They both knew immediately that they had found the one.

Fast forward twelve years and Bryant decided it was time to pop the question. On the night of Cames├íÔÇÖs birthday, Bryant organized a dinner at one of the coupleÔÇÖs favorite restaurants and invited members from both he and Cames├íÔÇÖs families. Towards the end of the meal, Bryant handed Cames├í a giant box with two cards labeled ÔÇť1ÔÇŁ and ÔÇť2,ÔÇŁ to be opened in order. In the second card, Bryant asked Cames├í to marry him. With Bryant down on one knee and their loved ones cheering her on, Cames├í happily said yes.

Prior to the reception, guests indulged in the delicious lineup of hors dÔÇÖoeuvres which included sliced beef tenderloin on garlic crostini with Bearnaise aioli, bruschetta served with goat cheese on baked Italian crostini, and raspberry and almond brie. For the main course the couple opted for a dinner buffet, offering grilled salmon and chicken with bacon-roasted red potatoes and wild rice with pecans.

At the end of the night guests could create their own favor bags from the candy table that Cames├íÔÇÖs mother prepared for the event, and pose for pictures on a set created by the coupleÔÇÖs planner. For the fun-loving couple, their wedding day was everything they hoped forÔÇöa celebration of family, love, and God.

ÔÇťThe atmosphere was of love and celebration,ÔÇŁ said Cames├í. ÔÇťThat set the tone for the entire day of festivities.ÔÇŁ

After their special day, the newlyweds jetted off to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for their honeymoon getaway. 

The Details:

