5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try This Weekend

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

For the first time in its nearly three year run, foodie favorite Tail Up is launching Sunday brunch this weekend. Chef Jon Sybert created a three-course menu for $40, designed to be gentler on the wallet than dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant. You’ll find some morning items (we have our eye on housemade sourdough toast with a fried egg, pea-shoot pesto, and “burnt bread” sauce) as well as lunch-y plates like grilled fish. When: Sunday, 11 AM to 1 PM.

American Son

1201 K St., NW

Chef Tim Ma starts brunch this weekend at his personalized restaurant inside the Eaton Workshop hotel. Dishes are inspired by his Arkansas upbringing by Chinese immigrant parents, which translates to a menu where classic Benedicts share space with charred scallion “eggs in a basket.” When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

In the mood for an egg sandwich on the waterfront? Nick Stefanelli’s Italian emporium at The Wharf serves an all-day menu in the first-floor cafe, where you can snag a pannino al uovo (over-easy eggs, cacio de Roma cheese, breakfast meats) or everything-spiced smoked sturgeon crostini. No bottomless mimosas, but you’ll find a delicious Aperol spritz. When: Weekends starting at 8 AM (10:30 AM weekdays).

Scotts DC

927 F St., NW

If your perfect Sunday involves English-style roast beef and Yorkshire pudding from a tableside trolley, then Scotts is your place. The British import is helmed by local chef Will Artley (BLT Steak, Pizzeria Orso). In addition to roasts, look for options like a full Irish breakfast, classic fish n’ chips, and shareable bloody Marys by the jug.

Little Beast

5600 Connecticut Ave., NW

Ex-Blue Duck Tavern pastry chef Naomi Gallego is heading up this Chevy Chase DC cafe/bistro. The morning menu features her fresh-baked items, such as everything-spiced croissants, quiches, and cinnamon rolls. Look for a full brunch menu to launch soon. When: Weekends starting at 8 AM (7 AM weekdays). Note/full disclosure: Little Beast is owned by my brother in law, Aaron Gordon.

Join the conversation!