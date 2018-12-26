Bottomless New Year’s Eve Bashes Around DC for $75 or Less

Looking for a New Year’s Eve plan that’s somewhere in between a casual no cover bar and super-expensive blowout? These restaurants and bars are serving bottomless drinks and/or food for $75 or less.

Toki Underground

1234 H St., NE

There won’t be any ramen at Toki Underground’s New Year’s Eve soirée, but there will be snacks like the late-night “Toki frito pie,” endless yuzu jello shots, punch, and sparkling wine included in the $55 ticket price. Don’t worry about dressing up–the theme is “classy but trashy.”

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

Party at José Andrés‘s Georgetown barbecue joint from 10 PM to 1 AM with unlimited appetizers like hush puppies with honey butter, raw oysters, and pulled pork sliders. The $65 tickets also include cocktails, wine and beer to enjoy with a live DJ set.

El Chucho

3313 11th St., NW

The 7th annual “All You MexiCan Eat & Drink” party includes unlimited tacos, margaritas, Tecates, and surprise giveaways throughout the night for $59.19 per person. The colorful Columbia Heights joint is also breaking out their top-shelf mezcals in flights of $20.19 each.

Union Pub

201 Massachussetts Ave., NE

Union Pub is reliving its college years and throwing a “formal kegger” with plenty of canned beers, bar games, free apps, red solos, and pour-your-own-beer from kegs. It’s only a little more expensive than your average house party at $60 per person.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Prepare for a night of imbibing (or just get a head start) at Jack Rose’s “Beer, Bourbon & BBQ” pre-party from 5 PM to 8 PM. Hit the terrace for an unlimited spread of neighborhood barbecue classics like pulled pork, bourbon baked beans, cornbread, cold beer, and bourbon. Tickets are $50.

Bar Charley

1825 18th St., NW

Get into the holiday spirits with unlimited tiki cocktails starting at 10 PM ($60 per person). Patrons can also opt for the more expensive $110 three-course dinner and open bar combination.

Bar Elena

414 H St., NE

Bar Elena is going big with two all-you-can-eat buffets. The first is an appetizer feast from 9 PM to 11 PM. From midnight to 1 AM the spread is replaced by a breakfast bonanza. Tickets will set you back $75, but with the hourly giveaways and a free Champagne toast, you’ll get your money’s worth.

Jackie Lee’s

116 Kennedy St., NW

If you’re looking for a spot to post-game, Jackie Lee’s is throwing a late night pizza party. All pizzas are free after midnight if you buy a drink. There will also be a complimentary midnight toast of sparkling wine.

Taco Bamba

777 I St., NW

Three words: Nacho cheese fountain. If your ideal New Year’s plan includes free-flowing cheese and tacos, then this Penn Quarter taqueria is your place. Included in the $10 admission price is your first drink.