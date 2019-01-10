8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Catoctin Creek in Purcelville, VA is taking Friday happy hour to the next level with this latest installment of their Art of the Cocktail series. This week, guests travel to Spain and Portugal, led by co-founder Scott Harris, with cocktails made from sherry, brandy, port, and saffron. Tickets are $35.

Calling all Potterheads! The Auld Shebeen in Fairfax is transforming itself into the Great Hall for Saturday night’s Yule Ball from 9:30 PM to 2 AM. For one night only, muggles can guzzle down butter beer, pumpkin juice and dark arts cocktails conjured by the “death eaters turned bartenders.” Tickets are $10, and include one free butter beer.

It’s One Eight Distilling‘s fourth birthday this Saturday, and they’re celebrating by releasing Untitled 14, a new line of whiskey. The first 75 guests at 1 PM will get complimentary whoopie pies, but if you come after 7 PM there will be late-night bites, DJs, and an anniversary toast with free punch.

L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls is throwing a wine festival this Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3 PM. Come for a walk-around tasting of 12 wines from around the world, paired with canapés. Afterwards, sit down and relax over a four-course luncheon. Tickets are $77.

Put Willy Wonka to shame at the Conche in Leesburg, which hosts an Art of Chocolate Making class on Saturday from noon to 2 PM. Learn how to make fancy truffles and intricate bon bons with chocolatiers and executive chef Santosh Tiptur. Tickets are $75.

The New Orleans Saints are playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and lifelong Saints fan/celebrity chef David Guas is throwing a watch party at Bayou Bakery in Arlington. Bring any cup from home—your first fill of Abita will be $1 ($4 after), which you can match with discount eats like $1 beignets, $5 gumbo and muffalettas, and free King Cakes. If you’re not a Saints fan, don’t bother showing up–the restaurant will be closed for regular service starting at 4:15 PM until the game ends.

Pizzeria Paradiso has a new lineup of cooking classes, dubbed Paradiso Blackboard, at various locations. This week’s installation is at Old Town starting at noon, and is all about the dough. Learn how to make the perfect crunchy-yet-soft yeast base with a hands-on demonstration led by chef and owner Ruth Gresser. Tickets are $30, and include a mystery take-home gift.

Ah, the old days of singing in an orchard to scare away evil spirits that might ruin your harvest. Capitol Cider House is bringing the wassailing tradition back on Sunday, 11 AM to 1 PM. Make apple necklaces, douse toast in apple juice to hang on an apple tree, partake in plenty of $2 mulled or fresh cider–or just take advantage of the happy hour specials.

And heading into the week…

Monday is the first day of Destination Wedding‘s Mexico City pop-up, January 14 through 17. The subterranean bar will host chef Julio Aguilera of Viento, a modern Mexico City test kitchen, as well as mezcal specialists and local bartenders on loan from Poca Madre, the Gibson, and Oyamel. The pop-up inclides events like the mezcal shake-off on Monday, and Aguilera’s a la carte menu (or a $35 tasting menu). Space is limited; email Robin Miller for reservations, [email protected] destinationwedding.bar.

For all those suffering from the furlough, what could be more comforting than a cop of chowder? Legal Sea Foods is offering a $1 cup of clam chowder on Tuesday for National Chowder Day with the purchase of any entrée at all of its DC locations. Looking for shutdown specials? You can find the updated lineup here.