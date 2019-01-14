Get free food and all-day happy hour for your snow day fun day.

A snow day in Washington is just another excuse for all-day happy hour. Here’s where you can find discount drinks, free food, warming cocktails, and more. We’ll update the lineup with more specials throughout the day. And if you’re furloughed, restaurants and bars are still running shut down specials.

The Silver Spring bar opens at 4 PM with specials on winter beers and pub quiz trivia at 7 PM.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

Head to the 14th Street cafe for all- day happy hour prices on drinks and $1 cookies.

Taco Bamba

All taqueria locations in DC and VA serve $1 hot cocoas and all- day happy hour.

While not a snow special per se, this Logan Circle cafe is open for their usual “Bottomless Monday” drinkfest. Guests can order bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $15 between 8 AM and 4 PM.

Fare Well and Sticky Fingers

Doron Petersan’s vegan diner on H Street, Fare Well, dishes up a free stack of pancakes for kids under 12 and $5 Irish coffees or boozy cocoa for adults. At her Columbia Heights bakery, there’re more free pancakes for kids and $5 chili mac for all.

Trade

This gay bar in Logan Circle opens early at 2 PM for their “huge happy hour” (think drinks in giant glasses) plus $4 beer and wine. Rare Steakhouse & Tavern

Skip out of the office early for all-day happy hour in the tavern of this downtown steakhouse.

McLean’s pizzeria offers all-day happy hour.

Channel a New England beach vacation at chef Jamie Leeds’ restaurants, which are offering all-day happy hour specials. The bar at the Wharf and Capitol Hill locations are serving $1.50 oysters, while the Dupont Circle branch has oyster shooters and middle neck clams for $2.

