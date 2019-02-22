Food

Where to Watch the Oscars Around DC

Catch the live action with Academy Awards-inspired dishes and drinks
Written by | Published on
Watch the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. Photograph by Flickr user Prayitno.

It’s lights, camera, action at restaurants across the District for Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards. Head to an Oscars watch party and toast the red carpet’s best dressed with drink specials and movie-themed menus.

Boqueria

1837 M St., NW

The Dupont Circle restaurant is serving an Oscar-inspired menu with dishes such as a Coca de Setas Is Born, a tapas tribute to the Lady Gaga reboot. Celebrate the big wins, or mourn your favorite movie’s loss, with free-flowing sangria. Details: Starting at 8:30 p.m. Menu is $49 a person.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Special cocktails reference this year’s biggest movies, such as the gin-based Bohemian Raspberry and Wakanda Forever, much like a frozen sangria. Need to catch up on this year’s nominees? Drop into brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Oscar-nominated films paired with $18 bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Details: 8  to 11 p.m. Free.

Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill

1054 31 St., NW

Head to Georgetown for a live stream of the Academy Awards on two flat-screen televisions. The restaurant is rolling out the culinary red carpet with hors d’oeuvres, sushi, and sparkling wine included with tickets. Details: 7 to 11 p.m. $50 a person.  

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St., NW

No need to follow the Oscars drama on Twitter when you can be a part of the star-studded action playing Academy Awards bingo. Extended happy hour includes $4 brunch cocktails and $8 blue lemonade. Details: Starting at 8 p.m. Free.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Daniella Byck