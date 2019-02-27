6 Fun Ways to Add This Trendy Purple to Your Wedding Day

This shade of purple is popping up all over, and these special morning-of details add just the right touch. Here are ways to fuse hints of purple into your pre-wedding plans.
Prep your bridal suite with a bouquet of wild florals
Bouquet of dahlias, ranunculus, brunia berry, seeded eucalyptus, gomphrenia, spray roses, and a sprig of orchids by Rocking Bird Flower Co., rockingbirdflower.com.
Pamper yourself with a fresh manicure
Essie nail polish in Lilacism (left) and Go Ginza (right), $9 each at essie.com.
Try this jeweled bracelet for a modern and glamorous twist
Rachel Mulherin “Leesa” bracelet in gold, $250 at rachelmulherin.com.
Sit back and relax in a sweet-smelling tub with some lavender bath salts
Lavande lavender bath salts, part of a custom gift set at teakandtwine.com. Prices vary.
Grab a garter tied together with delicate purple ribbons
Garter Girl assorted garters, prices start at $50 at thegartergirl.com.
Spritz on a little Marc Jacobs before walking down the aisle
Marc Jacobs “Daisy Twinkle” eau de toilette, $84 for 1.7 ounces at sephora.com.
This article appears in the Winter/Spring 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.