There’s plenty to miss about sunshine and summer weddings, but if we have to settle for one thing we’re dreaming of it might be those crisp, citrus color schemes.

Citrus-inspired stationery and sweets are sure to impress guests

Custom place-card settings and table numbers by Handmade Letters, hmletters.com. Custom citrus sugar cookies, $60 for 12 at District Baking Co., districtbaking.co.

Snag some groovy one-of-kind candles

Candles, $18 to $22 at No One Alike, no1alike.com. Candlesticks, rental at Something Vintage Rentals, my.somethingvintagerentals.com.

Use a striped paper straw to gussy-up day-of snacks

Striped paper straws, $1.25 for 25 at justartifacts.net. Glassware from Falls Church Antique Annex.

Toss some eye-catching pillows into your lounge area

Orange pillow, rental at Something Vintage Rentals, my.somethingvintagerentals.com. Leaves pillow, $30 at society6.com.

Incorporating richly colored pottery can add a pop of color

Coral vase, $24 at Anthropologie. Pomegranate bud vase, $38 at Kuzeh Pottery, kuzeh.us.

Polish off your wedding day look with a floral crown accessory

Flower crown by Rocking Bird Flower Co., rockingbirdflower.com.

This article appears in the Winter/Spring 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

