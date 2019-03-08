Details Get Tickets Photos & More Help/Faq

Washingtonian & Mercedes Benz of Arlington A-Class Event

Thursday, March 21, 2019
6PM-9PM
Mercedes Benz of Arlington
585 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Washingtonian and Mercedes Benz of Arlington will celebrate the launch of the all-new A-Class with a stylish party. Guests enjoy fabulous food, music, and the A-Class experience.

This is a 21+ event.

 

 

Washingtonian & Mercedes Benz of Arlington A-Class Launch Event
FREE
