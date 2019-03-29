Lush Pink Florals and a Boxwood Escort Wall Gave This Ballroom Wedding a Garden Vibe

Meredith Smith and David Hill wed in September of 2018 at The Westin Georgetown.

Meredith Smith had just recently moved back to her hometown of Silver Spring when she joined an online dating website and stumbled upon David Hill’s profile. Meredith initiated their first conversation and it wasn’t long before David asked her out to dinner. The pair met up at Ulah Bistro on U Street one Friday night and hit it off almost immediately.

After three years of dating, David knew he wanted to ask Meredith to marry him during the couple’s romantic trip to Charlottesville. Unfortunately, a few days before the two were scheduled to leave for the trip, Meredith fell ill and the trip was cancelled. David quickly formulated a backup plan. Once Meredith was feeling better, he invited her out for dinner and a movie. Later that night, when they arrived back at Meredith’s apartment, David proposed and Meredith happily said yes.

Although the couple knew they would be hosting a large wedding, it was important to them that the celebration feel intimate. Meredith loved the Washington Ballroom at The Westin Georgetown because its circular shaped felt different from traditional ballrooms

For the big day, a collection of white linens were hung from the walls to give the space bit more of an airy feel. The ceremony featured a lush floral arch, and pink flower petals were dispersed along the aisle. The space read more dreamy fairytale than hotel ballroom.

After the ceremony, guests were directed to the “Happy Hill” escort card wall to find their seating assignment and pose for pictures against the garden–inspired design.

For dinner, guests chose between three entree offerings: crispy eggplant with mushroom “dirty rice,” bistro fillet with creamy mashed potatoes, and grilled chicken with garlic-rosemary potatoes.

For dessert, the couple cut into their two wedding cakes: a traditional-styled four-tier wedding cake, and a personality groom’s cake, which was designed in a nod to David’s hometown of Baltimore and his love of baseball.

Following their wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in Japan.

