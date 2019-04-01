Antonella Petrilli and Matthew Beitman’s love story began two years before they started dating. The pair first locked eyes at a summer cookout hosted by Antonella’s brother back in 2012. Unfortunately, the timing was off. Two years later, in the midst of the 2014 Canton Irish Stroll, the pair swapped out the casual flirting for an official first date.

Nearly three years later Matthew surprised Antonella with a movie–like proposal. Antonella, who is from Ecuador, had always dreamed of going to New York City around Christmastime to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and go ice skating, but she knew Matthew’s disliking for big New York crowds might hinder her vision. Despite her doubts, Matthew presented Antonella with a New York City getaway and “VIP” passes to ice skate at Rockefeller Center.

“We are skating when suddenly they start to clear the ice,” says Antonella. “Matthew assures me that our passes give us extra time alone in the rink. Once there is no one but us, Matthew asks me, ‘Do you hear that?’ It was our song, ‘Whatever it is’ by Zac Brown Band, playing through the speakers. I knew instantly what was about to happen and I started crying so much that I wouldn’t even let Matthew talk.”

Antonella and Matthew spent the next nine months planning their Baltimore nuptials.

Many aspects of the wedding day decor was inspired by the intricate lace design on the bride’s dress. Their wedding invitation details mimicked the dress embroidery, and the couple’s personalized napkins were dispersed throughout the reception. The same laced model was crafted into the couple’s customized logo which featured the delicate pattern in black and gold on the dance floor.

Individual cakes at each place setting doubled as name cards and sweet wedding favors for each guest. The couple skipped over several wedding traditions including the cake cutting and bouquet toss so that they had “much more time to enjoy each other,” says Antonella.

Before settling down into their newly-married lives, the couple took a month to travel throughout Europe.

