7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Sample vino with a view on Thursday at BLT Steak’s first Wines Over Washington event of the season. Learn about winemaking at Stag’s Leap Winery and sample their selection paired with American wagyu and other cuts—all while watching the sunset from the rooftop terrace. Tickets are $85 per person.

Cherry blossom festivals in Japan often serve a traditional cocktail called Shochu Chuhai and local Japanese restaurant O-Ku is presenting their own take on the beverage at their Sakura Celebration on Thursday at 9 PM. Sip the lemongrass shochu and strawberry hibiscus drink alongside complimentary snacks like wagyu beef gyoza and vegetable egg rolls. The event is free though reservations are recommended.

The District’s only Swiss restaurant, Stable, is throwing a two year anniversary party on Thursday ($49 per person). Festivities include a raclette station and open bar serving Swiss beer, wine, and cocktails.

Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud and DBGB executive chef Nicholas Tang are teaming up for a four-course feast at the CityCenterDC restaurant on Friday to celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival. After a series of canapes the chefs are serving a spring meal with dishes like pea soup, sea scallops grenobloise, and spiced duck with cherries (DC’s official fruit). The meal, including wine pairings, is $148 per person.

Head to spring Oysterfest on Saturday at Vola’s Dockside Grill in Alexandria from 11 AM to 2 PM. The $80 ticket covers unlimited oysters three ways (fresh, fried, and broiled), shrimp, and crab mac and cheese. Put your shelling skills to the test with an oyster shucking competition on the outdoor patio.

Two great Washington traditions—cherry blossoms and crabs—come together during an all-you-can-eat crab cruise on Sunday. The boat departs from Georgetown Harbor at 11:30 AM and passes the flowering trees along with river while patrons feast on steamed crabs, hush puppies, corn, and more. The $80 ticket includes the boat ride and food, though a cash bar is pouring $3 margaritas alongside other drinks.

Home to more than 2,700 whiskey labels, Jack Rose Dining Saloon is dipping into their massive store of bourbon, rye, and Scotch for a the Premier Drams Whisk(e)y Festival on Sunday—a celebration of cask strength, new and rare. The event (1 to 5 PM) will feature 15-plus curated stations, blind tastings, craft cocktails, and distiller meet-and-greets with masters from Willet and KY Peerless. Tickets are $125 per person.

Heading into next week…

Lauded Italian cookbook author Katie Parla is joining the Officina kitchen on Tuesday for a four-course dinner inspired by her book Food of the Italian South: Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes. The $85 dinner includes a copy of the cookbook. There’s also optional wine pairings.

Support the James Beard Foundation’s sustainable seafood program on Tuesday with a wine tasting at Centrolina. The four wines from MacRostie Winery & Vineyards will be paired with bites by 2019 James Beard “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” finalist Amy Brandwein. Tickets are $35 per person.