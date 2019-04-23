Tomika Marshall and Jean-Phillippe Charles wed in October of 2018 in Washington, DC.

Both Federal employees, Tomika Marshall and Jean-Phillippe Charles first met when they matched on eHarmony. Sparks flew instantly when the two got together for their first date at the National Harbor restaurant Thai Pavilion.

A little over two years after Tomika and Jean-Phillippe’s first meeting, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day at the MGM National Harbor. Jean-Phillippe was feeling terribly sick all day, but following dinner, he mustered up the courage to propose. Without hesitation, Tomika said yes.

The Westin Georgetown was Tomika’s dream wedding venue. The outdoor European-style courtyard hosted the couple’s intimate ceremony. Following the ceremony, guests moved indoors to one of the venue’s ballroom spaces.

As a nod to their Washington home, the newly-married couple took to the streets of Georgetown for photos. They posed for unique shots in front of the local fire department, the SoulCycle location, and the Capital Bikeshare dock.

Decked out in a black, white, and gold wedding color scheme, Tomika and Jean-Phillippe’s reception resembled a regal ball. The giant black hourglass-shaped centerpieces and flaked metallic candles helped illuminate the space.

Instead of a traditional wedding cake, the couple opted for specialty cupcakes, including chocolate marshmallow and caramel apple flavors.

Guests danced the night away with DJ Battle and indulged in goofy pictures from the photo-booth rental. Towards the end of the evening, signature wedding favors were given to each of the guests. Inside the golden-mesh pockets were French macarons paired with a miniature Rhum Barbancourt (Haitian rum).

Before getting back into the swing of their busy DC lives, the pair jetted off to Italy and toured various parts of the country including Rome, Florence, and Venice.

The Details:

