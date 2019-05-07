We Love This Sweet Springtime Wedding With Pastel Tones and Old-Timey Decor

Kimiya Haghighi and Daniel Sprengart crossed paths at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel. She was on a Bahá’í pilgrimage from Great Falls, and he had left Enkenbach, Germany, to spend time there as a volunteer. “There was definitely a spark the moment we met,” Kimiya says. “From that day forward, we spoke nonstop.” They didn’t see one another again for an entire year, but texts, phone calls, and lots of Facetime kept the relationship moving ahead. Their first real date was at a restaurant in Georgetown. Five years later, Daniel proposed in an alleyway under an installation of chandeliers, nearby.

The pair chose the Goodstone Inn for its idyllic setting, which reminded them of the German countryside, and an ivy wall that charmed as the backdrop for their spiritual ceremony. The reception tent was strung with chandeliers as a nod to Daniel’s proposal, and brass votives, bronze vases, and flowing flower arrangements complemented the pastel color scheme. The couple served signature mocktails: a “Strawberry Feels Forever” fizz and a “Mint to Be” mojito twist. Though rain threatened the outdoor ceremony, Kimiya says, they didn’t care. “We’d waited so long for this union, and nothing, not even weather, could prevent it from happening.” The newlyweds honeymooned in Miami, relaxing by the pool and restaurant-hopping.

