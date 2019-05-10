The Aperol Spritz Is a Good Drink, and Here’s Where to Find It

Aperol, Prosecco, soda water, and orange is a delightful combination—no matter what the New York Times says. Here are five great places to indulge in this unfairly maligned drink all summer long.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both locations of the popular pizzeria offer $8 “O.G. spritzes” during happy hour at the bar (5:30 to 7 PM in Shaw; 5 to 7 PM in Navy Yard). The newer Southeast waterfront location also pours bottomless spritzes (as well as bellinis and other day drinks) during brunch for $21 with the purchase of a brunch specialty or pizza. Pick a table by the water or on the lovely rooftop terrace.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

This chic Italian osteria and market in CityCenterDC lets you design a spritz the way you want. Choose from 10 vermouths and liqueurs (including, yes, Aperol) with soda or Prosecco and an orange twist. While you’re at it, throw in one of chef Amy Brandwein’s handmade pastas.

Little Coco’s

3907 14th St., NW

Stop by this Petworth joint from 5 to 7 PM, Monday through Thursday, to indulge in unlimited Aperol spritzes for $23 per person. Want more than just spritzes? OK, fine. The aperitivo hour deal also includes negronis, daiquiris, basil gimlets, and more as well as all-you-can-eat nibbles such as meatballs or green onion zeppoli.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

Take in waterfront views—spritz in hand, obvs—at Nick Stefanelli’s three-story Wharf cafe, trattoria, bakery, market, and wine shop. During aperitivo hour weekdays from 4 to 6 PM, $8 draft Aperol spritzes come with complimentary snacks.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

This Navy Yard Italian spot with waterfront patio serves a whole spritz menu. Find a riff on the classic (orange- and basil-infused Aperol, Cocchi Rosa vermouth, Prosecco) and a negroni sbagliato (Campari, Dolin sweet vermouth, Prosecco).

Join the conversation!