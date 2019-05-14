Weddings news from in and around Washington, DC.

Carine’s Expands

A lot is happening at the beloved DC boutique Carine’s Bridal Atelier, which is known for its high-end designer gowns, including coveted labels such as Vera Wang. The atelier recently opened a sample-sale concept, Carine’s Aisle, in its three-story Georgetown rowhouse, a ground-level shop where walk-ins are welcome to peruse a selection of discounted designer dresses. Also launched in 2018: Maison de Carine, offering tabletop rentals that include fine plates and chargers. Carine’s Aisle, 1623 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 202-965-4696.

GF Cake Club

When sweet-tooth-afflicted Aphra Adkins was pregnant, cake cravings led to a nearly compulsive baking habit. As an outlet, she launched GF Cake Club, a line of gluten- and dairy-free cakes based in DC that are made without allergens and come in knockout flavors like spiced carrot with pistachio buttercream and black sesame with almond. And just because they taste good doesn’t mean the artfully designed desserts lack in looks.

Harry Kotlar at Tiny Jewel Box

Bringing some extra sparkle to its already blingy selections, downtown DC’s Tiny Jewel Box is opening a Harry Kotlar diamond boutique inside the store. Brides-to-be can browse canary-yellow statement rings, diamond-studded pendants, and more from the coveted jeweler, famous for its devotees among the red-carpet set. 1155 Connecticut Ave., NW; 202-393-2747.

Bethesda Gets BHLDN

October was an exciting month for Bethesda brides, who saw the opening of Anthropologie’s BHLDN at Bethesda Row. The 1,800-square-foot store-within-a-store stocks the boutique’s signature variety of approachably priced gowns for brides, bridesmaids, and MOTBs, along with whimsical accessories ranging from shimmery mother-of-pearl earrings to sculptural hair pieces and delicate clutches. 4801 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda; 240-345-9413.

Wedding Toast 101

Having trouble penning a maid-of-honor or best-man speech? A new local service can help you nail your delivery. Led by founder Brian Redman (pictured), who has more than 30 years of communications experience, the Speech Savior offers presentation coaching and can help ensure that guests are laughing with—and not at the expense of—the blushing newlyweds. 301-785-9661.

This article appears in the Winter/Spring 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!