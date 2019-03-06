These adorable cake toppers look great crowning cakes in every style and color.
Cake by Honey Hive Bakery.
SugarPlumCottage T. rex couple in gold, $42 at Etsy
NowLetsParty Wooden, geometric flamingos in rose gold, $39 from Etsy
NowLetsParty Wooden “The Rest Is History” in silver script, $39 at Etsy
Light & Paper Personalized laser-cut-birch bicycle, $40 at Etsy
Kate Aspen “Love” Cake Topper in gold, $20 at Target
Artisan Matchmaker “DC pandas,” $45
This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.
