10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Little known fact: Thursday is world Chartreuse Day. Officina plans to celebrate with a slew of Chartreuse cocktails across its three floors starting at 3 PM (head upstairs to the rooftop for a pineapple and lime Chartreuse Swizzle). Wharf neighbors Tiki TNT and Rappahannock Oyster Bar are also celebrating with Chartreuse specials. Here’s why DC bartenders love the 400 year-old liqueur.

Go green at Up Top Acres’ rooftop garden during its inaugural Farm Friday Happy Hour at 5PM this Friday. The folks at the Southeast DC urban farm are picnic-friendly and encourage attendees to bring their own food. The $10 entry ticket includes a drink voucher. Use it on a cocktail that incorporates produce from the garden or beer and wine.

Hank’s Oyster Bar in Dupont is commemorating its 14th birthday on Saturday with four hours of nonstop oysters (11AM to 3PM). Plan to feast at the all-you-can-eat-and-drink event, which dishes out several styles of bivalves (barbecued, fresh shucked, fried), pork ribs, beers, spritzes, wine, and more. Tickets are $135 all-inclusive.

Check all your weekend boxes at City Tap Dupont this Saturday with brunch, a drag performance, and Game of Thrones trivia. Brunch kicks off at 11AM, followed shortly after by Ba’Naka and her ensemble. GoT trivia starts at 4:30PM accompanied by a $5 “Red Wedding Sangria” special. RSVP here.

Stumble whimsically through the woodlands at Wine in the Woods this Saturday and Sunday near Merriweather Post Pavilion. More than two dozen local wineries will offer tastes alongside seminars, craft shows, and live music. Both days kick off at 11 AM, and tickets run between $27 and $44 depending on where and when you buy them.

Arlington’s annual foodie block party, Quarterfest, goes down this Saturday and Sunday beginning at noon both days. The half-dozen musical acts are free to watch, as is access to Sunday’s food truck alley. Tickets to the bar crawl and pop-up bar go from $20 to $135, depending on the perks. Single drink stubs are $5.

Supreme Core Cider hosts its own Saturday–Sunday festival, Branching Out Fest, which runs from noon to 6 PM both days. The cidery near Ivy City celebrates its first birthday with collaborative releases from Capital Cider House and One Eight Distilling. A bunch of other local breweries are participating as well. A one-day ticket, $45 at the door, includes a tasting glass for unlimited pours, and access to all the festivities. Food is sold separately.

Stop by the District’s only women-owned distillery, Republic Restoratives, when it throws its third birthday party this Sunday from noon to 6 PM. The shindig will feature the distiller’s own spirits like Civic Vodka and Borough Bourbon, along with munchies and Soul & Ink t-shirts hot off the screen printer. The event is free, just remember to register.

And heading into the week…

Fairfax’s B Side is a Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington RAMMY finalist for best beer program. Reap the benefits when they show off said beer program on Monday starting at 4PM, when all of their drafts dip to $4. If none of the happy hour beers appeal to you, certainly something on their 200-odd beer bottle list will.

An event for anyone who has inexhaustible cravings for duck: Bresca and specialty purveyor D’Artagnan are hosting a three-course all-duck dinner next Wednesday with reservation options from 5 PM to 10 PM. The first course includes tasting of duck wings and foie gras, but the centerpiece of the affair is chef Ryan Ratino’s table side duck à la presse, aged for three weeks and dressed with honey lacquer and coriander. Tickets run for $85; make a reservation here. Throw in another $40 for wine pairings.