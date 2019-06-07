Enjoy an evening of delicious barbecue, burgers, and cold beer and beverages at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew 2019, presented by PepsiCo!
Details Get Tickets Photos & More Help/Faq

Washingtonian BBQ & Brew 2019

07/25/2019
6:00 pm
Google Calendar Yahoo! Calendar iCal Calendar Outlook Calendar
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC
GET DIRECTIONS
ABOUT THE EVENT

Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Featuring some of the best grilled dishes in all of the DMV, this is the perfect way to spend a summer evening with your friends.

Title Sponsor

Get Tickets
Participating Restaurants
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

Get Tickets

BBQ & Brew General Admission
$50.00
Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Valid for entry starting at 7 PM.
BBQ & Brew VIP
$65.00
Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Beat the crowds, and enter the event one hour earlier at 6 PM.
Enter your information
{{ form.errors.get('first_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('last_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('email') }}
Coupon code is valid.
{{ form.errors.get('coupon_code') }}

SUMMARY OF CHARGES
ITEM Quantity Amount
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }} {{ ticket.count }} {{ ticket.price_text }} {{ ticket.price | toCurrency }}
Subscription {{ this.subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount - {{ this.discountAmount | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax {{ this.taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total {{ this.totalPrice | toCurrency }}
{{ form.errors.get('general_error') }}
{{ genericError }}
Please fill out all form fields fields.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Lost your tickets?

FOOD SAMPLES FROM ALL PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BEVERAGES FROM THE OPEN BAR ARE INCLUDED WITH THE PURCHASE OF A TICKET. OCCASIONALLY, POPULAR STATIONS WILL RUN OUT PREMATURELY. IF THAT HAPPENS, PLEASE VISIT ANOTHER STATION. NO ONE GOES HOME HUNGRY OR THIRSTY.

THIS EVENT IS 21+. PHOTO ID REQUIRED. RAIN OR SHINE. NON-REFUNDABLE EXCEPT WHERE REQUIRED BY LAW.

STAY UPDATED
FOLLOW WASHINGTONIAN EVENTS
Instagram
  Instagram
Facebook
  Facebook
Twitter
  Twitter
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

Help & FAQs

For more sponsorship information, contact Vanessa McDonald, [email protected]