Where to Brunch on July 4th and Independence Day Weekend Around DC

July 4th lands on a Thursday this year, which means DC-area restaurants are rolling out special holiday brunches. Here’s where to fuel up on bottomless mimosas before the fireworks. And if you overindulge at your Independence Day barbecue, we have Friday brunches covered, too.

On July Fourth:

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Take in water views while sipping bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes on the patio of this popular pizzeria on Independence Day. Their Red, White & Brunch runs from 10 AM to 2:30 PM. An a la carte menu includes tasty pizzas (breakfast and regular), egg dishes, and the $21 all-you-can-drink deal with the purchase of an entree.

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

On July 4th, diners can indulge in endless libations and an array of Balkan small plates at these sister restaurants, which are dishing up items like pulled-pork benedict, omelets, dips with fresh breads, salads, and more. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink menu is $39 per person in DC; in Clarendon, it’s $34 for food plus 25 cent for drinks.

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This sister cafe to Ambar Clarendon (it’s located below the restaurant) is serving its regular all-you-can-eat brunch on July 4th. Fill up on fresh pastries, a veggie omelet with ajvar sauce, and sliders. Baba’s unlimited brunch offerings are $29 per person (plus 25 cent cocktails) and $14 for children.

1837 M St., NW; 777 Ninth St., NW

Both Spanish tapas bars are going all-in on brunch for July 4th week, offering bottomless menus (plus a la carte options) Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 AM to 2 PM. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink feast ($42 per person, 2.5 hour limit) features unlimited tapas and free-flowing mimosas, sangrias, beer and Leche de Pantera, a firework of a cocktail made with vodka, coffee, condensed milk, and something called “panther powder.”

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

For $35 per person, guests can share an endless array of Mexican plates including tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, ceviche, and more. Quench your thirst with a Bloody Maria, made with tequila. The Clarendon location offers a similar deal for $34 per person with drinks ranging from $6 to $12 each.

517 H St., NE

This locavore spot on H Street offers an extensive brunch lineup starting Thursday, July 4th through the weekend. We’re fans of the scrambles with organic eggs, veggies, and lamb sausage. On the heartier side, try a hot fried chicken sandwich or shrimp n’ grits. Bottomless mimosas go for $20, and bloodies for $25 (though July 4th specials like a $9 watermelon mimosa sound good too).

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries will serve brunch on Independence Day. If you’re heading to the fireworks in DC, Farmers & Distillers near Chinatown, Farmers Fishers Bakers in Georgetown, and the downtown Founding Farmers are your best bets. The first two will serve their huge weekend buffets ($32.95 per person; $15 for kids seven to 12; free under six), while Founding Farmers will run an a la carte menu.

And for when you’re craving post-fireworks brunch on Friday…

1847 14th St., NW

Mimosas go for just $1 after your first glass ($10), so brunch here guarantees a Friday funday. A crowd-pleasing menu includes omelets, avocado toast, pancakes, burgers, and huevos rancheros.

1612 14th St., NW

Jeff Black’s Gulf Coast-inspired oyster house dishes up brunch on Fridays. In addition to the full raw bar, try dishes like po’ boys, eggs Pontchartrian (a seafood Benedict with crawfish, crab, and spicy hollandaise), and pork belly huevos rancheros. Tables can order bottomless mimosas with fresh orange or grapefruit juices for $20, or opt for a la carte brunch cocktails.

3404 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7150 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The Silver Diner’s sleeker sibling isn’t too fancy for all-day breakfast and brunch. Both the brasseries in Bethesda and Cathedral Heights serve classics like pancakes and omelets, plus cheffy dishes like “deluxe toasts” topped with avocado and smoked salmon. It’s a good spot for groups, even picky ones; menus are clearly labeled with icons for dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and low-cholesterol—plus there’s a special “kids live well” label for child-friendly dishes under 600 calories.

501 Florida Ave., NW

LeDroit Park’s neighborhood cafe runs morning through late-night, with tasty Latin-influenced eats and drinks at all hours. Go early for breakfast sandwiches, homemade guava pastries, and arepas stuffed with eggs and cheese. An afternoon/evening menu kicks in at noon, and happy hour starts early at 3 PM (noon on Mondays).

Tryst Trading Company restaurants

Multiple locations

If you’re looking for all-day breakfast and brunch on weekdays this hospitality group has you covered. All of the restaurants—including Tryst in Adams Morgan, Open City (Woodley Park and Cathedral Heights), and The Coupe in Columbia Heights—serve eggs and bloodies at all hours.

Join the conversation!