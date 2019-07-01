10 Fun Fourth of July Food Events Around DC

On Thursday, July 4th:

Rustle up some pals and mosey on over to Jack Rose Dining Saloon for fireworks viewing from their rooftop. Starting at 3 PM, look for $4 cans from Flying Dog Brewery, plus other brews for $5. American fare—like honey-sauced wings, hushpuppies, and mac’ and cheese—goes for half-price. Cocktails at the tiki bar, like the boozy whiskey-gin-and-banana-liqueur-based Lei’d Down in Kentucky, are half-price from 3 to 9 PM.

In Northeast, Brookland’s Finest is doing an all-day crab boil. The $30 entry fee buys a meal of Maryland blue crabs with sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes. Wash it down with some American domestic lager, like Miller Lite or Budweiser, which is included in the price.

Pregame for the fireworks atop the Eaton D.C. Hotel, which is hosting a barbecue party complete with dry-rubbed baby back ribs, sausage, wings, and unlimited sides. The party runs from 4 to 8 PM. Tickets are $22, while $5 Natty Boh and a slew of $10 cocktails will also be available.

Indulge at City Tap Penn Quarter from 11:30 AM to 4 PM with $20 barbecue platters, $10 adult capri suns and $5 craft beers. Or, overindulge at the Dupont location from 1 to 5 PM, when $40 gets you endless burgers and dogs along with brews like Founders Solid Gold Lager and Dogfish Head SuperEIGHT. Dupont will also offer other drinks—like bourbon slushies and limoncello cocktails—for $6 to $8.

Introduce more intimacy to your patriotism and spend Thursday night at The Line DC, which is offering room packages with views of the fireworks. Gaze over DC with a city-facing room for $250, or over the monuments for $350. Both packages include a pair of free drinks, access to the hotel rooftop, and significant distance between you and droves of families on the mall.

Grab some snacks before the fireworks at Momofuku CCDC, which is stretching out its happy hour from noon until 8 PM. Sip on black sugar old fashioneds and sake slushies for $10 and $7, respectively—or munch on spicy cucumber salad and butter bing.



On the walk to the mall, chase down the Taco Bamba cart, which will be roving through Chinatown selling Bamba Dogs—classic franks topped with beef, nacho cheese, and tortilla chips—for $5. Look for it from 4 PM until the first fireworks go off.

Having a picnic? Cork Wine Bar & Market is offering pre-made fried chicken dinners for pickup. The spreads, which include four pieces of chicken plus green-bean salad, biscuits, and dessert, run for $40 and feed two. For a slightly less memorable celebration, add a $10 bottle of wine to your basket.

Depending on your preference for presidents, Lincoln Restaurant and Teddy and the Bully Bar are both hosting $45 bottomless feasts from 2 to 10 PM (but there’s a two hour time limit). Both menus include burgers, hot dogs, pork ribs, sides, desserts, and endless mules and mimosas. Staying sober this Thursday? Teddy and the Bully Bar has a $29 food-only option.

Friday and Saturday:

Expend any post-Freedom Day energy at City Tap Dupont, which is hosting two days of beer pong, music, and karaoke. Included on the menu: a $20 trout and polenta special with broccolini and pistachio pesto , and chili dogs for $14. Tunes on both nights start at 10 PM.