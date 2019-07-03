Lauren Kalina and Brendan Cavanagh wed at The Inn at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg, Va.

For Lauren and Brendan’s rustic-chic wedding, the pair decorated with indoor and outdoor elements, like lush florals and twinkling string lights, to evoke a charming, countryside setting. Brendan, who’s originally from Australia, and Lauren, who’s from St. Louis, both knew they had a lot of family from out of town (and out of the country!), so it was important for them to have a relaxed space for mixing and mingling. They opted for a family-style reception over a traditional plated dinner, used interactive escort cards, and created a laid-back setting to ensure their guests could easily bond throughout the celebration. The best part about their rustic-chic wedding? The couple had a karaoke band play for a portion of the night! See more of their love story and wedding below.

Old Silk Mill provided the perfect backdrop for this rustic-chic wedding.

Lauren chose an asymmetrical bouquet that featured eucalyptus leaves, peonies, ranunculus, sunflowers, and various wildflowers.

To incorporate Brendan’s Australian roots, he wore an eucalyptus boutonniere attached to his blue suit.

The couple met while working on the Obama campaign. Brendan had come to the US to volunteer for the campaign and met Lauren at a mutual friend’s housewarming party. “Brendan was charming and easy to talk to,” Lauren recalls. Brendan enjoyed Lauren’s “energetic and fun” personality.

Lauren and Brendan’s first date was at Le Diplomate on 14th street. It holds a special place in their hearts, so much so that every year on their “date anniversary” the couple go back to the French restaurant.

To complement the couple’s rustic-chic wedding theme, bridesmaids wore sage green gowns and groomsmen donned neckties in the same color.

The couple loves bourbon, so they served a signature cocktail called “Crockett’s Cup” during cocktail hour. It included blackberry simple syrup, lemonade, lime juice, bourbon, and sparkling soda.

In lieu of traditional escort cards, Lauren and Brendan had their guests’ names and seat assignments attached to seed packets.

Tablescapes were decorated with vintage glassware and an assortment of colorful blooms. “I wanted lots of color and various shapes and sizes of flowers in my asymmetrical bouquet and on the tables,” says the bride.

For dinner, the couple opted for a family-style dinner, which included passed barbecue brisket, cornmeal-crusted chicken, mashed potatoes, maple Brussels sprouts, and cornbread. “We also had late night bites of fried chicken and waffles as well as steak and eggs,” says the Lauren.

“As a surprise for Brendan, I sang ‘At Last’ by Etta James along with the [karaoke] band,” Lauren says. “Karaoke is my favorite activity and has been something Brendan has always been supportive of (even though he rarely sings). Afterwards, the band opened up the stage for guests to make song requests and also sing along.

