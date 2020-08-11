Floral Hanging Hoops and Greenery-Filled Centerpieces Took Center Stage at This Rustic-Chic Barn Wedding

Jordan and Jackson have known each other since fifth grade and are the definition of a story book love story. The pair grew up as best friends and then took their relationship to the next level their junior year of high school when they started dating. “There was a season right before we actually started dating where we went on dates, but we might not have called them dates at the time,” explains Jordan. “Our true first date was the day we became official, the last day of junior year of high school.” For their “true” first date, the high school sweethearts went to dinner and then watched the sunset by the monuments in DC. “Jackson asked me to be his girlfriend there on that lawn,” remembers Jordan. Years later the two tied the knot at the rustic-chic equestrian barn, Shadow Creek. Check out their wedding below to learn more about the couple and their special day.

How They Got Engaged

Jackson proposed to Jordan in DC because that’s also where they began dating (insert heart eye emoji here). “My best friend and I were planning on going to DC to walk around and take some pictures (something that was not out of the ordinary for us to do),” explains Jordan. She had no idea that Jackson had actually coordinated the whole thing. “Once my friend and I got there and had been walking around for a bit, she started acting weird, but I was oblivious,” says Jordan. “She then handed me a letter from Jackson (Jackson writes me a letter every month, so that was the letter for May of 2019), and I knew immediately what was happening.” Jordan then says she read the letter as she walked across a bridge to a little island were Jordan was waiting. “He proposed and I think I said ‘yes’ before his knee could hit the ground.”

The Ceremony Details

Jordan and Jackson said “I do” on March 7 surrounded by 250 of their nearest and dearest. The ceremony was held outside and overlooked Shadow Creek’s open pasture. The space was dressed up with lush blooms of roses, hydrangeas, paired with seeded eucalyptus and a cross served as the altar. The ceremony was one of Jackson’s favorite moments from the big day.

The Reception Details

Jordan and Jackson chose to decorate with a soft and airy neutral color palette. Inside their barn venue, greenery and twinkling lights dangled from the vaulted ceilings and tabletops were dressed up with white linens and glass vases filled with lush florals. Guests were invited to a sit-down dinner of culinary delights followed by an evening of dancing. Throughout the night they also served a signature drink named after their dog, Bruno. They also had a delicious lemon cake topped with vanilla icing for cutting and a variety of sweet treats, such as mini apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and mini strawberry shortcakes, for guests to enjoy at the end of the night.

“We agreed early on that we were willing to splurge on food, photos, and videos,” says the couple about their planning efforts. “We figured food can make or break the guest experience, and photos and videos are what we have to remember our wedding day!”

The Details:

Photographer: Lieb Photographic LLC | Venue: Shadow Creek Weddings and Events | Planning & Design: Jessica Ashley Events | Florist: Lark Floral | Invitations: Curious Fox Press | Catering: Design Cuisine | Cake: Cakes by Marius | Hair Stylist: Megan Monahan | Makeup Artist: Shirin Ratner | Bride’s Attire: Rosalin’s Bridal | Groom & Groomsmen Attire: JoS. A. Bank | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Brideside | Music/Entertainment: Dream Day DJs & Soulstice A Cappella | Videographer & Photo booth: Altamira Film Co. | Calligraphy: Erika Smith & Leah Carlyle | Officiant: Pastor Jeff Noble

