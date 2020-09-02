A Garden Estate Wedding Featuring Twinkling String Lights, Lush Greenery, and a Blush Color Palette

To set the tone for their nuptials, Nicole and Adam’s decided to skip going overboard with decor and instead they worked with their planner to find subtle ways to enhance the stateliness of Great Marsh Estate. Decorations included blush and muted florals, as well as heavy greenery, and lighting was key for their reception, which took place inside the estate’s barn. Check out their big day below to learn more about the couple, like their meet-cute story!, and see how they brought their wedding vision to life.

Bride’s Favorite Detail: The Florals

“I would have to say my favorite wedding detail was our flowers,” says Nicole. Her bouquet consisted of various roses, such as amnesia and cappuccino roses that were paired with white ranunculus and eucalyptus. The couple’s wedding planner also made sure to include these blooms in their ceremony and reception decor.“Subtle, but elegant touches of roses and greenery were just sprinkled throughout the day and it was stunning,” adds Nicole.

How They Met

The couple’s meet-cute is like a story from a movie. Adam had a routine eye exam with his longtime doctor’s office. Nicole was now the new doctor working at the office. “As I was waiting in the exam room, in walked the most beautiful girl I had ever laid my eyes on,” explains Adam. “I was obviously immediately attracted to her, however I thought to myself, she is now your doctor—you stand zero chance.” Turns out the initial feeling was mutual and when Adam was about to leave, Nicole handed him two business cards said, “One is in case you have any friends looking for a new eye doctor, the other is if you need to get in touch with me.” Adam took this as a hint and reached out. After a first date in Reston Town Center, the two became inseparable and dated for almost two years until they got engaged.

The Couple’s Top Priority for Their Big Day: Photography

“The photography was such a huge priority for us as we wanted the perfect photos captured that could illustrate how beautiful the venue and the day was,” explains the couple.

The Details:

Photographer: Birds of a Feather Photography | Venue: Great Marsh Estate | Planning & Design: Dragon Fly Event and Design | Florist: Nova Floral Company | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Shirley’s Catering | Cake: Signature Sweets by Amanda | Hair Stylist: Hairport Salon | Makeup Artist: Make-up by Addi | Bride’s Attire: Tara Lauren from The Bridal Room | Groom & Groomsmen Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaid Dresses: Lulus | Music/Entertainment: Atoka String Quartet (ceremony); Matrimonial Sounds (cocktail hour & reception) | Transportation: Fleet Transportation | Videographer: Whole Heart Studios | Signage: J & M Design Co & Etsy

