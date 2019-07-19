Our Events

Photos from the 2019 Top Real Estate Agents Cocktail Reception

Washington's top real estate agents and producers gathered to celebrate the 2019 honorees.
Written by
| Published on

Washingtonian celebrated the 2019 Top Real Estate Agents and Producers list, featured in the July 2019 issue of the magazine, with a cocktail reception at City Winery. Over 600 of the area’s best agents gathered on Thursday, July 18 to celebrate their accomplishments and those of their fellow honorees. Guests enjoyed lounges courtesy of Chubb and PenFed Credit Union, with the furniture provided by Red House Staging & Interiors. The highlight of the evening was the faux cover stations where attendees took photos of themselves on the cover of Washingtonian magazine, and the four photo stations were provided by Washington Talent Agency. City Winery provided a delicious menu of light bites and a full bar, including some of their signature wines. DJ Chris Laich kept the party going with a great soundtrack.

Thank you to our sponsors: Chubb, PenFed Credit Union and Red House Staging & Interiors

Thank you to our event partners: City Winery, Washington Talent Agency, and DJ Chris Laich

All photos by Doug Van Sant

 

Over 600 attendees gathered to celebrate the honorees.
Erika Farhadov and Alasgar Farhadov
Myrna Smith took a moment to catch up on the July issue of the magazine in the Chubb lounge.
Cathy Merrill Williams, CEO and President of Washingtonian, gave a toast thanking the event sponsors and honorees.
Juliana Weaver and Andrea Ramirez
Attendees enjoyed the PenFed throughout the evening to catch up.
The keepsake takeaway from the night were the faux magazine covers provided by Washington Talent Agency.
Donna Vail and Cathy Merrill Williams
Washington Talent Agency kept the four photo booths all evening for guests to enjoy.
Alex Caliguiran and Linh Caliguiran
Copies of the July issue, which featured the 2019 Top Real Estate Agents and Producers lists, were displayed throughout the venue.
Sebastien Courret and Daniel Brewer
Vegetable quiches were just one of the many dishes provided by City Winery for the event.
Andrew Papier and Katie Scire
Guests could choose their favorite photo to be printed instantly.
Matthew Hinton and Natashia Hinton
The menu also included some signature City Winery wines.
Mike Hayes and Katie Hayes
Sophie Lyst and Berna Mouton
City Winery provided the perfect backdrop for the event, and the event took place in the Wine Garden on the third floor.
Susan Wisley and Annie Cefaratti took a moment to pose for a selfie in front of the step and repeat.
We look forward to celebrating with everyone next year!

 

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Sherene Joseph
Sherene Joseph