She Posted a Craigslist Ad Looking for a Wedding Date. Now, They’re Married.

It's the real life version of the movie "The Wedding Date."
All photographs by Carolyn Scott Photography

Jessica Huey and RJ Stieger’s “meet cute” is definitely one we won’t forget. The couple thanks an invitation to a wedding, Craigslist, and a need to “win a breakup” for bringing them together. In a Steve Harvey interview, (which you can watch here) Jessica explains that back in 2013 she received an invitation to a wedding that her ex-boyfriend was also going to be attending. “I felt like I needed to show up for this wedding, and I really needed to ‘win’ the breakup,” Jessica says. So, she looked to Craigslist for help. “Seeking devilishly handsome, good-humored date for a wedding” is what she posted and RJ (as well as 40 other suiters) responded. “I also like winning,” RJ says, adding he answered the ad because the post reminded him of the movie “The Wedding Date.”—Us too, RJ. 

After vetting through the responses and making sure her candidates fit her description, must be six-feet-tall, between 21 and 30 years-old, and to be able to roll with the punches, Jessica narrowed down her top three and agreed to meet RJ first. “Jessica wanted to have an initial ‘meet and greet’ with each other,” RJ says. “It wasn’t meant to be a date, but it actually turned out to be one!” The two ended up talking for hours at the Dogwood Tavern in Falls Church, and quickly realized that they were meant to be something more than just a fake date to a wedding. “We clicked on basically everything,” RJ says. The two were officially together by the time the wedding took place, and became engaged after three-and-half years of dating. For more details about their unique love story, check out their daytime wedding at Woodend Sanctuary below.

Fans of the rom-com, “The Wedding Date” will swoon over this couple’s love story and wedding.

For their wedding, Jessica and RJ opted for a morning ceremony followed by a brunch reception. “We wanted a daytime wedding that felt like a garden party,” Jessica says.

One of RJ’s favorite details from their wedding was Jessica’s dress. She wore a fitted blush gown accessorized with illusion lace.

Jessica’s bouquet featured anemones, peonies, and fresh roses.

Jessica and RJ got engaged at a state park near Asheville. They were at the base of a waterfall when RJ decided to propose. “I was just like ‘Is this really happening?'” Jessica recalls. 

For the recessional, guests were encouraged to toss seeds to celebrate the newlyweds.

Jessica and RJ chose to incorporate “an underground cat theme” into their wedding decor, and it was one of Jessica’s favorite details. Cat ears, as well as other feline illustrations were displayed in a subtle way throughout their ceremony and reception.

A cocktail hour followed the ceremony and included a variety of lawn games, like corn hole, Jenga and cricket, for everyone to play.

Teacups were used as escort cards and also doubled as wedding favors for guests to take home.

At their brunch reception, they served a variety of sweet and savory dishes, such as chicken and waffles, crepes, and frittatas. They also had an expresso bar and mimosas with peach puree for guests to enjoy.

The Details:

Photographer: Carolyn Scott Photography | Venue: Woodend Sanctuary | Event Planner: Glow Weddings and Events| Floral Design: Growing Wild Floral Company | Invitations: Nicole Procter | Caterer: Catering by Seasons | Cake: The Happy Tart | Makeup Artist: Leah MargosisMakeup by Ana B. (Bridesmaids) | Hair Stylist:Makeup by Ana B. | Bride’s Attire: Anamolie | Bridesmaid Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids | Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: The Bellevue Rhythmaires | Lawn Games: Talk of the Town Entertainment

 

 

