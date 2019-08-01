Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo

Guests enjoyed an evening of grilled dishes & signature drinks while learning more about PepsiCo's sustainability efforts
Written by
| Published on

On July 25th, 2019, Washingtonian held its inaugural BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo, at the Transit Pier at the Wharf. Over 350 guests enjoyed a variety of grilled dishes from 12 of the area’s best restaurants, and were invited to vote for their favorite dish and restaurant using custom PepsiCo branded wooden nickels. Attendees sipped on signature cocktails courtesy of Bulleit Bourbon and a variety of beers from Pacifico. PepsiCo provided LIFEWTR and Bubly sparkling water stations where guests could sample drinks alongside a wide selection of PepsiCo drinks and snacks. Electric Events supplied furniture for the PepsiCo lounge where guests enjoyed their food and learned more about PepsiCo’s newest sustainability efforts. A photo booth provided by Booth-o-Rama allowed guests to take photos and gifs decorated with the PepsiCo logo. Mixing Maryland DJs kept the event going with a great soundtrack.

At the end of the evening, PepsiCo’s Senior Director of Government & External Affairs Kenny Thompson awarded the People’s Choice Award to Kaliwa. Washingtonian food editors Anna Spiegel and Jessica Sidman awarded the Critics’ Choice Award to Taco Bamba.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: PepsiCo, Bulleit Bourbon, and Pacifico.

Thank you to the participating restaurants: BBQ Bus Smokehouse & Catering, BIDWELL, The Capital Burger, Ivy City Smokehouse, Kaliwa, La Vie, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company, Santa Rosa Taqueria, Smoke & Barrel, Smoking Kow BBQ, Taco Bamba, and Willies’s Smokehouse.

Thank you to our event partners: Transit Pier at the Wharf, Electric Events, Booth-o-Rama, and Mixing Maryland.

All photos by Joy Asico and Jeff Elkins.

 

Deriece Harrington, Dan Christenson, Dan Kochik, Kenny Thompson, Jessica McKenzie, Taylor Lustig, Kate Balcerzak, Sarah Towles, Maggie Biscarr, and Paula Uribe
La Vie brought their own charcoal grill for the lamb that was the main ingredient in their lamb gyros.
Paul Boykas and Cathy Merrill Williams
PepsiCo branded napkins were served with each dish, seen here with burgers from The Capital Burger.

 

Washingtonian food editors Jessica Sidman and Anna Spiegel awarded the Critics’ Choice Award to Taco Bamba.
Congressman Ruben Gallego and Paula Uribe
PepsiCo’s Senior Director of Government & External Affairs Kenny Thompson awarded the People’s Choice Award to Kaliwa.
Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company served a full plate of ribs, coleslaw and honey jalapeno cornbread muffins.
Jasmine Campbell, Tanisha Jenkins, and Deriece Harrington took photos in front of the Bulleit backdrop at the event.
Megan Daum, Kevin Keene, and Dan Christenson

 

The LIFEWTR booth kept the guests hydrated throughout the event.
Bidwell chefs garnished their barbecued wings with a delicious slaw.
Tristen Brown and Merisa Buchanan
Guests were able to enjoy signature cocktails from Bulleit, including the summer BLT and the Frontier Iced Tea.

 

PepsiCo recycling bins were set up throughout the venue.
Greg Lorjust and Taylor Lustig
Cathy Merrill Williams and Heather Podesta
The PepsiCo on site photo booth let guests take photos and gifs of themselves with interactive designs.

 

Eric Silva, Jon Harsch, Franklin Davis, Ty Strong, and Nick Warga
PepsiCo treated guests to plenty of snack and drink options.
Simon Chamakalayil and Roshny Chamakalayil

 

Bubly displayed and provided samples of their ten different flavors.
Kenny Thompson and Jessica Thompson
Martine Kalaw, Daria Piacentino, and Jonathan Rick
Representatives from Bulleit were on hand to introduce their summer cocktails to guests.
PepsiCo branded wooden nickels were used by guests to vote for their favorite bite of the night.

 

Emily McAnelly and Eric McAnelly
Mixing Maryland DJs kept the music going all evening.
Team Kaliwa –including Casey Bauer, Chef Paulo Dunaca, and Cathal Armstrong– celebrated their win as the People’s Choice of the night.
Chef Faiz Ally of Taco Bamba celebrated their win as the Critic’s Choice of the night.
Thank you to all of our sponsors, partners, vendors and guests for making this event possible!

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Sherene Joseph
Sherene Joseph