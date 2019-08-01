Photos From Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo

Guests enjoyed an evening of grilled dishes & signature drinks while learning more about PepsiCo's sustainability efforts

On July 25th, 2019, Washingtonian held its inaugural BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo, at the Transit Pier at the Wharf. Over 350 guests enjoyed a variety of grilled dishes from 12 of the area’s best restaurants, and were invited to vote for their favorite dish and restaurant using custom PepsiCo branded wooden nickels. Attendees sipped on signature cocktails courtesy of Bulleit Bourbon and a variety of beers from Pacifico. PepsiCo provided LIFEWTR and Bubly sparkling water stations where guests could sample drinks alongside a wide selection of PepsiCo drinks and snacks. Electric Events supplied furniture for the PepsiCo lounge where guests enjoyed their food and learned more about PepsiCo’s newest sustainability efforts. A photo booth provided by Booth-o-Rama allowed guests to take photos and gifs decorated with the PepsiCo logo. Mixing Maryland DJs kept the event going with a great soundtrack.

At the end of the evening, PepsiCo’s Senior Director of Government & External Affairs Kenny Thompson awarded the People’s Choice Award to Kaliwa. Washingtonian food editors Anna Spiegel and Jessica Sidman awarded the Critics’ Choice Award to Taco Bamba.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: PepsiCo, Bulleit Bourbon, and Pacifico.

Thank you to the participating restaurants: BBQ Bus Smokehouse & Catering, BIDWELL, The Capital Burger, Ivy City Smokehouse, Kaliwa, La Vie, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company, Santa Rosa Taqueria, Smoke & Barrel, Smoking Kow BBQ, Taco Bamba, and Willies’s Smokehouse.

Thank you to our event partners: Transit Pier at the Wharf, Electric Events, Booth-o-Rama, and Mixing Maryland.

All photos by Joy Asico and Jeff Elkins.