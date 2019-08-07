This New Facial Bar Wants to Help You Step Up Your Pre-Wedding Skincare Routine

A look inside the New York-based company that’s trying to make it easier for Washingtonians to get their wedding-day glow on.

The New York-based Silver Mirror Facial Bar just opened a store in Dupont with a variety of premium skincare services, including signature 30 and 50-minute facials, and discount-based membership packages. When we heard about the “party-prep” options for achieving wedding portrait-ready skin, we decided to check it out. Here’s what we found.

Here’s everything a bride should know about this new facial bar.

Silver Mirror recommends jump-starting your pre-wedding skincare routine with their Korean beauty-inspired, results-driven facials. We always hear it’s best to start thinking about skincare at least six months in advance of your wedding, so we’d suggest booking a facial (or facials) to help combat issues like acne, rosacea, or dryness, earlier in your wedding-planning process. (Plus, starting early means you’ll be ready for all the other photo-op-filled celebrations, like the engagement party or bridal shower.) Most of Silver Mirror’s services fall into the $85-$135 range (excluding add-ons, like peels or enhancements), and all are under an hour. The time factor is ideal for those with busy schedules, (ahem, perhaps packed with vendor meetings and guest list reviews?) who want to up their beauty treatment game but don’t want to waste any time getting right to it.

While there are several different treatments to choose from, three stood out for couples looking to achieve that crystal-clear big-day skin: The Party Prep (a 30-minute treatment that includes muscle-stimulating technology followed by light exfoliation, a smoothing peel, and a vitamin-infused, skin-energizing oxygen blast), Brightness/Drying (a 50-minute facial featuring double exfoliation and derma-rolling plus that oxygen boost and LED therapy), and Just For Men facials (another 30-minute option that includes a deep pore cleanse and addresses any pesky shaving irritation).

A membership model—if you’re ready to commit to a regimen, too—offers discounted facials on a monthly basis ($64 for a 30-minute options, or $108 for the 50-minute choice).

Join the conversation!