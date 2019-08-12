A Glamorous DC Wedding With a Red, Gold, and Ivory Color Palette

Ten years after meeting thorough mutual friends, George an IT consultant, took Erica, a management consultant, back to the spot on Vermont Avenue where he first asked for her number. He proposed, and more than a year the pair, who live in Hyattsville’s arts district, planned a glamorous DC wedding celebration for 101 guests at The Fairmont.

The Glamorous Wedding Theme

Red-velvet-covered invitations set a luxurious tone, and a palette of rich reds, ivory, champagne, and gold helped achieve a timeless, romantic vibe at the venue, where gobo lighting circling the chandeliers upped the glam factor.

The Luxe Ceremony & Cocktail Hour

At the ceremony, lush floral installations transformed the columns along the aisle leading to the spot where Erica and George said their “I dos.” The couple chose a rose-covered wall from Brightly Ever After as a backdrop for photos and to highlight their hashtag, #TheLoveofLewis.

The Stylish Reception Details & Decor

Drink stirrers, cocktail napkins, and boxes that contained sweets from District Donuts (and doubled as escort cards) were inscribed with the couple’s monogram and wedding date. His-and-hers drinks were a Manhattan and Queen of Diamonds—concocted with sparkling wine, vodka, raspberry syrup, and lemon. To show off their fun side, they enlisted the help of George’s cousin, DC notable Guy Lambert of Fox 5, who emceed the affair, and popular DJ Christ Styles, the combination of whom, Erica says, took the gathering “from glam to jam.”

The Details:

Photographer: Favored by Yodit Events & Design | Venue, Caterer & Cake: The Fairmont Washington, D.C. | Floral Design: The Floral Guru | Invitations: Lepenn Designs| Hair Stylist: Hair by Mic Diva| Makeup Artist: Legally Beat | Bride’s Attire: Maggie Sottero from Cherry Blossom Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Geoffrey Lewis Custom Tailors (tux); Tom Ford (bow tie); Brooks Brothers (shirt) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids | Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Music: DJ Chris Styles| Videography: Sok Vison | Rentals: Select Rentals | Lighting: The Light Source Company

