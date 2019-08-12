Weddings

A Glamorous DC Wedding With a Red, Gold, and Ivory Color Palette

Erica Anderson & George W. Lewis married at The Fairmont Washington, D.C.
Written by
| Published on
glamorous-dc-wedding
All photographs by Elizabeth Fogarty Photography

Ten years after meeting thorough mutual friends, George an IT consultant, took Erica, a management consultant, back to the spot on Vermont Avenue where he first asked for her number. He proposed, and more than a year the pair, who live in Hyattsville’s arts district, planned a glamorous DC wedding celebration for 101 guests at The Fairmont.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

The Glamorous Wedding Theme

Red-velvet-covered invitations set a luxurious tone, and a palette of rich reds, ivory, champagne, and gold helped achieve a timeless, romantic vibe at the venue, where gobo lighting circling the chandeliers upped the glam factor.

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
ElizabethFogarty-29

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

The Luxe Ceremony & Cocktail Hour

At the ceremony, lush floral installations transformed the columns along the aisle leading to the spot where Erica and George said their “I dos.” The couple chose a rose-covered wall from Brightly Ever After as a backdrop for photos and to highlight their hashtag, #TheLoveofLewis.

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
ElizabethFogarty-130
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

The Stylish Reception Details & Decor

Drink stirrers, cocktail napkins, and boxes that contained sweets from District Donuts (and doubled as escort cards) were inscribed with the couple’s monogram and wedding date. His-and-hers drinks were a Manhattan and Queen of Diamonds—concocted with sparkling wine, vodka, raspberry syrup, and lemon. To show off their fun side, they enlisted the help of George’s cousin, DC notable Guy Lambert of Fox 5, who emceed the affair, and popular DJ Christ Styles, the combination of whom, Erica says, took the gathering “from glam to jam.” 

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding
glamorous-dc-wedding

The Details:

Photographer: Favored by Yodit Events & Design | Venue, Caterer & Cake: The Fairmont Washington, D.C. | Floral Design: The Floral Guru | Invitations: Lepenn Designs| Hair Stylist: Hair by Mic Diva| Makeup Artist: Legally Beat | Bride’s Attire: Maggie Sottero from Cherry Blossom Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Geoffrey Lewis Custom Tailors (tux); Tom Ford (bow tie); Brooks Brothers (shirt) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids | Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Music: DJ Chris Styles| Videography: Sok Vison | Rentals: Select Rentals | Lighting: The Light Source Company

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.