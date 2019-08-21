These celestial wedding dresses will have brides looking skyward for their wedding-day look.

Celestial wedding dresses exude an enchanting, out-of-this galaxy bridal style. Featuring star and moon embellishments, glitzy fabric and other stellar details, these types of gowns are becoming the next sensation for brides wanting a modern and magical wedding-day look.

Think you may be interested in wearing a gown inspired by constellations on the big day? Check out our “Written In The Stars” styled shoot, which was featured in our latest issue, to see some of our favorite celestial wedding dresses. From cosmic-inspired accessories, like starburst diamonds and halo crowns, to star-covered dresses, these looks will leave you starry-eyed.

Wedding Dress: Barbara Kavchok from Soliloquy Bridal Couture | Necklace & Belt: Hespera Jewelry Company | Earrings: Tabandeh

Jacket: Denim & Bone from Lovely Bride DC | Pants: Soliloquy Bridal Couture

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Headpiece: Moonstenfelt via Etsy | Headband: Untamed Petals from Lovely Bride DC | Earrings: Shah & Shah | Bracelets: Tabandeh | Rings: David Yurman from CityCenterDC (bypass ring with pearls); Shah & Shah

Wedding Dress: Willowby by Watters from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection | Headpiece: Epona Valley from Neiman Marcus | Earrings: Jennifer Behr

Wedding Dress: Ashley Justin Bride from Jeanette’s Bride ‘N Boutique | Headpiece: Maria Elena Headpieces & Accessories | Earrings & Rings: David Yurman from CityCenterDC

Wedding Dress: Matthew Christopher from Zoya’s Atelier | Bracelets: David Yurman from CityCenterDC | Hair Pin: Jennifer Behr

Wedding Dress: Nouvelle Amsale from Zoya’s Atelier | Earrings & Bracelet: Tabandeh

Wedding Dress: Marchesa from Rizik’s | Veil: Love Couture Bridal

Wedding Dress: Dear Heart from Lovely Bride DC | Headband: Jennifer Behr | Necklace: Tabandeh

Wedding Dress: Lazaro from Love Couture Bridal | Bolero: Linda Richards from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection | Earrings: Tabandeh | Bracelet: David Yurman from CityCenterDC

A special thanks to all the vendors involved:

Photography: Sean Scheidt | Venue: AutoShop | Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design | Styling: Lindsey Evans Studio for THE Artist Agency | Fashion Assistant: Tony Greene for THE Artist Agency | Hair & Makeup Artists: Amie Decker (makeup); Kelly Small (hair) of Amie Decker Beauty | Model: Nadine C. at MODELOGIC

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

