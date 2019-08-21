Weddings

10 Celestial-Inspired Wedding Dresses That Have Us Over The Moon

These celestial wedding dresses will have brides looking skyward for their wedding-day look.
All photographs by Sean Scheidt

Celestial wedding dresses exude an enchanting, out-of-this galaxy bridal style. Featuring star and moon embellishments, glitzy fabric and other stellar details, these types of gowns are becoming the next sensation for brides wanting a modern and magical wedding-day look.

Think you may be interested in wearing a gown inspired by constellations on the big day? Check out our “Written In The Stars” styled shoot, which was featured in our latest issue, to see some of our favorite celestial wedding dresses. From cosmic-inspired accessories, like starburst diamonds and halo crowns, to star-covered dresses, these looks will leave you starry-eyed.

Wedding Dress: Barbara Kavchok from Soliloquy Bridal Couture | Necklace & Belt: Hespera Jewelry Company  | Earrings: Tabandeh 

Jacket: Denim & Bone from Lovely Bride DC | Pants: Soliloquy Bridal Couture 

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Headpiece: Moonstenfelt via Etsy | Headband: Untamed Petals from  Lovely Bride DC | Earrings: Shah & Shah | Bracelets: Tabandeh | Rings: David Yurman from CityCenterDC (bypass ring with pearls); Shah & Shah 

Wedding Dress: Willowby by Watters from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection | Headpiece: Epona Valley from Neiman Marcus | Earrings: Jennifer Behr

Wedding Dress: Ashley Justin Bride from Jeanette’s Bride ‘N Boutique | Headpiece: Maria Elena Headpieces & Accessories | Earrings & Rings: David Yurman from CityCenterDC 

Wedding Dress: Matthew Christopher from Zoya’s Atelier | Bracelets: David Yurman from CityCenterDC | Hair Pin: Jennifer Behr

Wedding Dress: Nouvelle Amsale from Zoya’s Atelier | Earrings & Bracelet: Tabandeh

Wedding Dress: Marchesa from Rizik’s | Veil: Love Couture Bridal 

Wedding Dress: Dear Heart from Lovely Bride DC | HeadbandJennifer Behr | Necklace: Tabandeh

Wedding Dress: Lazaro from Love Couture Bridal | Bolero: Linda Richards from Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection | Earrings: Tabandeh | Bracelet:  David Yurman from CityCenterDC

A special thanks to all the vendors involved:

Photography: Sean ScheidtVenue: AutoShop | Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design | Styling:  Lindsey Evans Studio for THE Artist Agency | Fashion Assistant: Tony Greene for THE Artist Agency | Hair & Makeup Artists: Amie Decker (makeup); Kelly Small (hair) of Amie Decker Beauty | Model: Nadine C. at MODELOGIC 

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.