While new wedding trends are always popping up and then fading out, we think these are here to stay—at least for a while. From intricate invitation suites to photo-worthy send-off ideas, we’ve rounded up our favorite new wedding trends.

Over-The-Top Stationery

The talent among Washington-area designers for putting together epic stationery suites is impressive. Plus, invitations are the first impression guests have of your wedding day, so they’re not a bad place to splurge.

Flower-Girl Florals

We will always love a basket of petals, but florists are finding adorable ways to accessorize pint-size attendants, including floral crowns and tiny bouquets.

Intimate I Do’s

There’s something so special about a small, intimate wedding. Keeping your guest count under control is the easiest way to manage a budget, but it also helps you maximize time with loved ones and minimize the stress that comes with a planning a large party, all while fashioning the wedding of your dreams.

Smilax Vines

Hardly a new idea, well-placed greenery can warm up an industrial space or add a Mediterranean vibe. Smilax is a vine that doesn’t feel too wintry or holiday-esque.

Cocktail Receptions

Aren’t the appetizers the best part of every meal? Make the passed hors d’oeuvres and stations plentiful, and guests won’t miss the sit-down meal.

All The Yellow

Is there a more cheerful color? We love seeing layered tones of this lively hue.

Textured Linens

Pairing texture linens with china evokes an intimate home dinner party.

Great Cakes

Cakes like this one, adorned with macarons, can tie a dessert table together.

Confetti Photos

Is tossing confetti the new sparkler send-off idea?

