Photos From Washingtonian’s 2019 Style Setters Party

Washington's best dressed celebrated the honorees from our September 2019 issue

A crowd of Washington’s best dressed gathered on September 12, 2019 at 12 Stories for Washingtonian’s annual Style Setters event. This party celebrated nine of the most fashionable DMV residents featured in our September 2019 issue. Along with the Style Setters and their guests, invitees included past award winners, fashion influencers, artists, members of the retail industry, and the media. Each Style Setter was presented with a custom framed image from their Washingtonian photo shoot, with the framing and frames provided by Framebridge.

Guests were treated to a tasting bar provided by Ciroc that included Ciroc, Ciroc Apple and Ciroc Peach, and signature cocktails throughout the night featured these flavors. A photo booth provided by Winks kept guests entertained and each took home a keepsake photo. DJ Sean J from Mixing Maryland DJs kept the night going with a great soundtrack.

Congratulations to the 2019 Style Setters: Terrance Blowe, Anibel Ng-Conwell, Michelle German, Angie Goff, Eric Hilton, Victor Nguyen-Long, Dani Sauter, Daniella Senior, and Donal Syriani. To see the full story, click here for our online feature.

Thank you to our sponsor: Ciroc

Thank you to our partners: 12 Stories, Chris Ferenzi PhotographyFramebridge, Mixing Maryland DJs and Winks.

 

Photos by Chris Ferenzi. 

Ciroc provided a tasting station for guests to enjoy Ciroc, Ciroc Apple and Ciroc Peach.
Issues of our September issue, which included the Style Setters feature, were displayed throughout the venue.
The photo booth provided by Winks kept guests entertained all night.
12 Stories provided the perfect backdrop to host DC’s most stylish guests.
Signature cocktails provided by Ciroc were hand passed all evening.
Francesca Rios and Ernie Arias.
Cathy Merrill and Angie Goff.
Amy Moeller, Anna Marina Savvidis, and Michelle German.
The guests did not disappoint, and showed up in their most stylish outfits.
Melanie Hutchinson, Dani Sauter, David Sauter, Jessica Janik, and Maha Hakki.
Kristen Anderson, Kenny Thompson, and Sherene Joseph.
Crystal Peaks and Jillian Parra.
Publisher Susan Farkas, Amelda Beluoi, and Cathy Merrill.
12 Stories provided a delicious menu for guests to enjoy.

 

Cathy Merrill and Amy Moeller of Washingtonian presented each Style Setter with a photo from their photo shoot that was individually framed by Framebridge.
Terrance Blowe and Cathy Merrill.
Victor Nguyen-Long and Cathy Merrill.
Cathy Merrill and Michelle German.
Donald Syriani and Cathy Merrill.
Anibel Ng-Conwell
Washingtonian’s 2019 Style Setters were the stars of the evening.
Diana Minshall and Sophie Zeigler wrapped up the night at the photos shoot.
Sarah Collie, David Sauter, Dani Sauter, Catherin Feeney, and Jaclyn Diaz.
DJ Sean J from Mixing Maryland DJs was busy spinning a great mix.
David Jack, Meghan Chaney, Lindsay Gill, Kate Nelson, and David Gold.

