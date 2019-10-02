Photos From Washingtonian’s 2019 Style Setters Party

A crowd of Washington’s best dressed gathered on September 12, 2019 at 12 Stories for Washingtonian’s annual Style Setters event. This party celebrated nine of the most fashionable DMV residents featured in our September 2019 issue. Along with the Style Setters and their guests, invitees included past award winners, fashion influencers, artists, members of the retail industry, and the media. Each Style Setter was presented with a custom framed image from their Washingtonian photo shoot, with the framing and frames provided by Framebridge.

Guests were treated to a tasting bar provided by Ciroc that included Ciroc, Ciroc Apple and Ciroc Peach, and signature cocktails throughout the night featured these flavors. A photo booth provided by Winks kept guests entertained and each took home a keepsake photo. DJ Sean J from Mixing Maryland DJs kept the night going with a great soundtrack.

Congratulations to the 2019 Style Setters: Terrance Blowe, Anibel Ng-Conwell, Michelle German, Angie Goff, Eric Hilton, Victor Nguyen-Long, Dani Sauter, Daniella Senior, and Donald Syriani. To see the full story, click here for our online feature.

Thank you to our sponsor: Ciroc

Thank you to our partners: 12 Stories, Chris Ferenzi Photography, Framebridge, Mixing Maryland DJs and Winks.

Photos by Chris Ferenzi.