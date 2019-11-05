Lisa Butler and Cedric Hall’s DC engagement session featured three different outfit changes, two locations, and one fancy Tesla. The couple, who met while working at the Newseum, posed for portraits in downtown DC at two of the area’s most popular museums, the National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They had fun with their outfit selections, too and even played off of their museum setting by changing into National Portrait Gallery-inspired T-shirts, which featured the presidential portraits of Michelle Obama, worn by Lisa, and Barack Obama, worn by Cedric. Check out their killer outfit choices, as well as how they utilized the different museums, by browsing through their DC engagement session below.

The Engagement Ring

Pro tip: It’s always a good idea for any type of engagement session to get a close up of the sparkler. Lisa’s shiny stunner features a gorgeous radiant-cut diamond with a four-prong setting.

How They Got Engaged

Lisa and Cedrick got engaged at their house in Indian Head, Maryland. Cedric had taken Lisa out to a romantic dinner at Texas de Brazil in downtown DC, but Lisa didn’t know what was to follow once they got back home. She remembers that when they got back to their house after dinner, she immediately headed upstairs to prepare for the next day at work. Little did she know that Cedric had planned an intimate proposal in their living room. He called her back downstairs, and when she arrived, Cedric was standing in their living room “smiling nervously” with the lights dim. “He recited the perfect speech, got down on one knee and [I] cried and shouted ‘YES!'” recalls Lisa.

The First Look for Their DC Engagement Session

For the first look, both Lisa and Cedric opted for formalwear. Lisa donned a fabulous satin-and-silk V-neck gown in a luxe red color and Cedric wore a navy suit paired with a trendy floral-patterned button-down shirt. They chose to take photos around The National Gallery of Art, which allowed for an elegant setting for pictures.

Fun fact: The couple used their Tesla Model S car for a few romantic photos. It paired well with their formal look and vibe, too.

The Second Look for Their DC Engagement Session

Cedric remained in his navy suit for the second look, but Lisa opted for an outfit change. She switched into a fitted white gown featuring an open-back, and spaghetti strap V-neckline. They used the museum’s fountain for their backdrop, which allowed for some adorable photo-ops.

The Third Look for Their DC Engagement Session

For their third and final look, Lisa and Cedric found T-shirts that featured the iconic Michelle Obama and Barack Obama portraits. They paired the shirts with jeans for a casual look. As for their backdrop, they moved locations to The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which, in addition to its own stunning architecture, included a spectacular view of the The Washington Monument.

The Wedding Plans

Lisa and Cedric are planning a destination wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico. They are exchanging “I dos” in the Sky Terrace at the Generations Resort with a formal ballroom reception to follow.

The Details

Photographer: Terri Baskin Photography | Venue(s): National Gallery of Art & National Museum of African American History and Culture | Hair Stylist: Cynthia Harrison | Makeup Artist: Shannon Cosby | Bride-to-be’s Attire: Alamour The Label, (red gown); Fashio Nova, (white dress); Amy Sherald, (t-shirt) | Groom-to-be’s Attire: Express, (suit); Kehinde Wiley, (t-shirt)

Transportation: Tesla Model S | Videographer: Zandile Vilakazi

