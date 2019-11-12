Where to Get Thanksgiving Catering and Takeout Around DC

There’s no need to labor over a hot oven this Thanksgiving—leave it to the pros. Some of the best restaurants around DC offer holiday takeout and catering, whether you’re looking for a few sides and pies to round out the meal or want a chef to cover the whole shebang. Looking for a sweet finish? Here’s where to get Thanksgiving pies and other treats.

Blacksalt Restaurant

4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Chef Jeff Black’s seafood market offers an huge holiday catering menu, including pre-brined and seasoned Murray’s turkeys ($9.99/lb.), autumnal pumpkin soup ($12.99/qt.), and oysters on the half-shell ($24 for a dozen boutique oysters). Turkeys are limited so order your desired bird ASAP. All pick-ups are scheduled for Wednesday, November 27.

BLT Steak

1625 I St., NW

The downtown steakhouse is offering two holiday packages this year: one that feeds four-to-six guests ($250), and the other for eight-to-twelve ($450). Each spread includes a turkey, greens, and holiday favorites like stuffing and sweet potato mash. Pre-order is available through Monday, November 18, with pick-up on Thanksgiving morning.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

Cover your holiday needs in one fell swoop with this luxe take-home feast, which includes a roasted free-range turkey, two freshly baked breads, and four traditional sides. Top it all off with apple and pumpkin pies, and you’re all set to feed six-to-eight guests ($425 + $27.51 fee). Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 21 and picked up on Wednesday, November 27 or on Thanksgiving.

Brabo Brasserie

1600 King St., Alexandria

Try American classics with French flair from this Old Town brasserie. There’s a traditional turkey spread ($300, eight to ten people), or you can opt for a duck a l’orange dinner with grilled endive, radishes, and citrus sauce ($120; two to four people). For each turkey or duck ordered Brabo will donate ten percent of the cost to No Kid Hungry. Pre-order is available until Wednesday, November 20 for the turkey and Monday, November 25 for the duck, with pick-up on Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving.

Carmine’s

425 Seventh St., NW

Go the red sauce route at Carmine’s, which offers a full spread with an 18-pound roasted turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, house-made cranberry sauce, and four sides ($249.95, serves 6-8). For $20 more, you can add a pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie. The deadline for pre-orders is Tuesday, November 26 and pick-up begins at 10 AM on Thanksgiving morning.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Chef Amy Brandwein’s Italian spot is offering platters and pastries to-go this Thanksgiving. You can get an oven ready, cider-brined turkey ($8/lb.), plus side dishes like buttermilk biscuits, pumpkin raviolini with butter and sage, or roasted cauliflower. If you’re more of a brunch type, pick up some cranberry-pecan scones and pumpkin bread. All orders must be placed by Sunday, November 24 and picked up between 5 to 9 PM on Wednesday, November 27.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW

Go hog wild at this barbecue spot, which smokes up Thanksgiving feast. The whole spread includes a 12-pound turkey, cranberry barbecue sauce, pan gravy, rolls, four sides, and a ten-inch pie for $220. You can also grab a la carte sides like smoked cheddar mac and cheese or Texas toast stuffing for $25 each. There are only 33 birds available, so you’ll want to order soon – email catering@federalistpig.com to schedule Thanksgiving pick-up (or the day before).

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

In addition to a classic Thanksgiving feast to-go ($185, serves four-to-six), Michelin-star chef Matt Baker is offering an array of different meal package options. Splurge on the extravagant “Baller” Thanksgiving Dinner ($350, serves four-to-six) or grab a leftover sandwich add-on ($45) with potato rolls and all the fixings. For an additional $45 you can have your meal delivered within DC, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, or Alexandria. The deadline to place orders is Sunday, November 24, with pick-up on Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving.

Hill Country Barbecue

410 Seventh St., NW

The barbecue joint is serving up a Texas-sized Thanksgiving meal. The Rancher’s Feast includes a pit-smoked turkey, the choice of two sides, skillet cornbread, and a pie ($270, serves eight-to-ten). You can also pick up a la carte birds, smoked brisket, and sides like buttermilk smashed potatoes, nd green bean casserole. Pick-up is available for Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving.

Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

Just need a few apps and sides for your party? Get servings for eight-to-ten guests of mini crab cakes ($96.95), green beans amandine ($58.95), and classic stuffing ($49.95) among plenty of other options. For dessert, traditional holiday pies like old fashioned apple and key lime are available for $34.95. Place your order by November 24 for pick-up for the day before Thanksgiving.

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Enjoy an Italian-inspired menu created by chef Matt Franklin at home. The meal feeds four-to-six and includes a 15-to-18 pound roasted turkey breast stuffed with Italian sausage and sage, chestnut gravy, three sides, and a seasonal apple pie ($195). Orders must be placed by November 21 with pick-up available for Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving.

Mitsitam Cafe

Fourth St. & Independence Ave., SW

Chef Freddie Bitsoie, a Navajo chef who leads the culinary program at the Museum of the American Indian, created a Thanksgiving menu around native cooking traditions and ingredients. Dishes include maple-glazed turkey, agave-braised squash, and wild rice salad, and more ($190, serves 6-8). You can also order items a la carte ($29). Order online or call 202-633-7044 by November 25. Pick-up will be 10 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, November 27.

Sticky Fingers and Fare Well

1370 Park Rd., NW; 406 H St NE

No need to sacrifice a vegan diet for the holiday feast. Sticky Fingers and sister diner Fare Well are offering a plant-based dinner for four this Thanksgiving. You’ll have a choice of house-made seitan cutlets or herbed roasted tofu, plus mashed potatoes, onion gravy, and other veg-friendly sides ($80). Order online and pick up your meal, Monday through Wednesday, of Thanksgiving week.

Via Umbria

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Georgetown market is offering a variety of carryout options for the holiday. You can order an uncooked free range Virginia turkey ($8.25/lb.) plus seasoning blend ($10) to prepare on your own, or go for a roasted turkey breast ($12.50/lb.). Sides include hazelnut stuffing ($25 for four), potato and butternut squash gratin ($20 for four). Order online or by phone at 202-333-3904 before November 21. Pick-up is available for Tuesday and Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving.

