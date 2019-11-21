8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

We’re coming to the end of Virginia Cider Week. Stop by Pizzeria Paradiso Old Town on Thursday for local pours from Albemarle CiderWorks and Blue Bee Cider. Prices range from $6 to $11 for the ciders but you can get $3 off drafts during happy hour from 3 to 6:30 PM.

Dacha Beer Garden is also getting in on the apple action, Thursday through Wednesday, November 27 with a lineup of six local and regional ciders. Some highlights include ANXO’s strawberry-tinged rosé cider and Chesapeake Cider Company’s tart blackberry.

Stop by La Cosecha for a beginners’ salsa class on Thursday at 7 PM taught by DC Style Salsa Academy. Seasoned dancers can stop by for the salsa social from 8 to 10 PM when DJ Gustoso will spin Latin tunes. Serenata will offer drink specials throughout the evening for those in need of a little liquid courage. Tickets are $15 for the class and $7 for the social.

Join Sans Bar DC co-founder Laura Silverman and Charlie Berkinshaw of Element Shrub for a spirit-free mixology class on Saturday from 6:30 to 8 PM at Poppir Place near Logan Circle. Attendees will learn how to mix delicious drinks, sans alcohol, and get recipe cards to take home. Tickets are $50 per person and $90 per duo. As a pre-Thanksgiving treat, enter promo code GRATITUDE10 for 10 percent off your entry.

What is the state of the food system in the District? The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum is hosting a community forum about food access and sustainability from 10 AM to noon on Saturday. Moderated by Asha Carter, the deputy director of the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, the discussion will look at how the region can address its food crisis. Register for the free event here.

Didn’t get enough cider yet? Head to Alexandria for a cider festival on Saturday from 1 to 5 PM. The outdoor event at the historic Lloyd House boasts ciders from more than ten different Virginia cideries, a souvenir glass, and food from the Executive Orders food truck. Tickets are $45 in advance or $20 for designated drivers.

The French Embassy is hosting an all-night wine party starting at 8 PM on Saturday. Celebrate the end of the wine harvest with unlimited Beaujolais Nouveau, a buffet of French foods, and a French-American DJ battle. Tickets start at $79.

On Sunday at 11 AM, Compass Rose hosts a party to celebrate the launch of their Around the World Brunch menu. Party alongside a DJ and Bolivian dancers, or snack on one of the new international brunch dishes like khachapuri or bun cha. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes one brunch drink or entree. All proceeds benefit Rainforest Trust, an environmental conservation organization.

And heading into next week…

On Monday, Bresca is hosting a three-course, family-style “all duck dinner” from 5 to 10 PM inspired by chef Ryan Ratino’s duck a la presse. The dinner is $85 per person (with an additional wine pairing available for $40), and can be booked online or by emailing info@brescadc.com.

Enjoy a friendsgiving party at Fish Market on Wednesday from 8 PM to midnight. The Thanksgiving eve party will include live music in the Anchor Bar downstairs and a DJ upstairs from 9 PM until close. There is no cover for the event.

Spending Thanksgiving in DC? Here are some of our top picks for dining out as well as restaurants and bars offering savory and sweet dishes to round out your home-cooked meal.

Join the conversation!