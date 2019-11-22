Photos From Washingtonian’s 8th Annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

Spirit lovers gathered at Dock5 on Thursday, November 14 to warm up with some of their favorite fine spirits at Washingtonian’s 8th annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival. Guests enjoyed unlimited tastes of premium spirits like whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila and rum from over 40 distilleries and distributors, along with a delicious spread from B-lin Catering.

The stakes were low, but the fun was high on the casino floor as guest played an assortment of games made available by Metro Casino. A custom balloon wall by District Balloons and a photo-video booth from Array Pros allowed guest to capture their favorite moments of the night. Guests also had the opportunity to personalize their souvenir whiskey tumbler through glass etching by Meant To Be Calligraphy.

In between all the whiskey business, guests could kick back and relax in lounges provided by Electric Events while listening to top hits played by the 7Deadlies. Pike Production mixed music in between sets to keep guests moving long into the night.

Thank you to our partners: 7Deadlies, Array Pros, B-Lin Catering, District Balloons, Dock 5, Electric Events, Meant To Be Calligraphy, Metro Casino and Pike Productions.

Thank you to our pouring vendors: Ace Beverage, Back-Bar Project, Barr Hill, Basil Hayden’s, Blackleaf Organic Vodka, Blade & Bow Whiskey, Brown Forman Scotches, Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Bullshine Distillery, Chacho, Clonakilty Distillery, Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey, Dida’s Distillery, Ford’s Gin, Founding Spirits,The Glenrothes, Heaven’s Door, Highland Park, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, Knob Creek, Legent Bourbon, LeVecke, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Old Forester, One Eight Distilling, Patron Tequila, Proof and Wood Ventures, Slane Irish Whiskey, Starward Whiskey & Mr. Black, Stateside Vodka, STOLEN Spirits, The Revivalist & Resurgent Whiskies, Twelv 31, Virginia Distillery Co., Viva32, Westward Whiskey, Whistlepig Rye Whiskey,Woodford Reserve, Worthy Park and Wyoming Whiskey.

Photos by April Greer