Weddings

When a Bridesmaid Dress Didn’t Show Up in Time, This Wedding Planner Saved the Day

Please add part-time fashion designer to this planner's list of wedding-day services.

Written by
| Published on
wedding-planner-saved-the-day
All photographs by Love Life Images

What does a wedding planner do when a bridesmaid is without a dress moments before the ceremony starts? They put their problem solving (and fashion designing!) skills to the test and spring into action. At least, that’s how Alison Golt, of Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events handled this wedding day’s almost-fiasco.

Every little detail of Riva and Peter’s glamorous wedding at the Newsuem, from the Cherry Blossom-inspired floral arrangements to the three-tiered strawberry-shortcake confection, was thoughtfully planned and expected to go off without a hitch. However, while Riva and her bridal party were getting ready, they had a wedding-day hiccup—only two out of her three ‘maids’ dresses had arrived on time. Using a pink linen, a tie from a getting-ready robe, and a few safety pins, Alison worked fast on her feet to not only create a dress in a matter of minutes, but also save the day. Check out the blush-and-gold wedding below to learn exactly how Alison was able to pull it off and have all the ‘maids celebrate in style!

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

RivaandPeter0005
RivaandPeter0001

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

The Missing Third Dress

To pair with their glam blush-and-gold celebration, Riva decided on custom-made gowns for her bridesmaids to wear. They featured blush satin-and-metallic floral accents, but unfortunately, the third dress never arrived. “Once I [learned] that the third bridesmaid dress was not coming, we talked with [Riva] and made the decision that the third bridesmaid would not walk down the aisle,” Alison explains. Adding that all the bridesmaid had was a robe and sweatpants to wear. Riva and her bridesmaid were in tears as they realized that not only would she not be able to walk down the aisle, but she had no other clothes to wear to even attend the event as a guest. Alison, having a fashion school background, knew there had to be something she could do to help.

RivaandPeter0032
RivaandPeter0042

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

RivaandPeter0051
RivaandPeter0053
RivaandPeter0052

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

RivaandPeter0097
RivaandPeter0096

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

How The Wedding Planner Saved The Day

“As I was lining the bridal party up for the ceremony, I kept walking past a table set with an ivory/champagne linen that we weren’t using anymore,” Alison recalls. So, ten minutes before the bride was set to walk down the aisle, Alison pulled the ‘maid aside and whisked the linen off the table. “I asked her if she was open to the idea of me making her a dress,” to which the bridesmaid responded with an encouraging ‘let’s do this!’. They went into the bathroom and Alison quickly got to work. “I folded the linen in half to create a second layer, so the dress wouldn’t be see-through.” She then used the bridesmaid’s silk getting-ready-robe’s tie to give the frock a waist. With safety pins she also tried to mimic a sweetheart top. “So close to the ceremony, I did not have time to actually sew anything,” Alison tell us. But, even without any stitches or sewing, the gown paired perfectly with the other bridesmaid dresses.

 

RivaandPeter0107
RivaandPeter0108

 

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

The Final Product

Alison tells us that the bridesmaid actually wore the dress all night long, even dancing in it. “I never had to touch up the pins or sew.” She says. They did, however, decide against having the ‘maid walk down the aisle to avoid any unnecessary stress for Riva. But, Riva later told Alison that, after seeing the dress, she would have definitely had her walk down the aisle! This is why hiring a wedding planner is always a good idea. 

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

RivaandPeter0045
RivaandPeter0124

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

RivaandPeter0123
RivaandPeter0112

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

wedding-planner-saved-the-day

The Details

Photographer: Love Life Images Venue: Newseum Planning & Design: Alison Golt of Cherry Blossom Wedding and EventsFlorist: Toulies en Fleur | Invitations: Momental Designs Catering & Cake: Wolfgang Puck Hair Stylist: Dolled by NuEye Makeup Artist: E. Marie GlamourBride’s Attire: L’elite Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music:  Rhythm 6 from Kushner Entertainment

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day