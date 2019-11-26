What does a wedding planner do when a bridesmaid is without a dress moments before the ceremony starts? They put their problem solving (and fashion designing!) skills to the test and spring into action. At least, that’s how Alison Golt, of Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events handled this wedding day’s almost-fiasco.

Every little detail of Riva and Peter’s glamorous wedding at the Newsuem, from the Cherry Blossom-inspired floral arrangements to the three-tiered strawberry-shortcake confection, was thoughtfully planned and expected to go off without a hitch. However, while Riva and her bridal party were getting ready, they had a wedding-day hiccup—only two out of her three ‘maids’ dresses had arrived on time. Using a pink linen, a tie from a getting-ready robe, and a few safety pins, Alison worked fast on her feet to not only create a dress in a matter of minutes, but also save the day. Check out the blush-and-gold wedding below to learn exactly how Alison was able to pull it off and have all the ‘maids celebrate in style!

The Missing Third Dress

To pair with their glam blush-and-gold celebration, Riva decided on custom-made gowns for her bridesmaids to wear. They featured blush satin-and-metallic floral accents, but unfortunately, the third dress never arrived. “Once I [learned] that the third bridesmaid dress was not coming, we talked with [Riva] and made the decision that the third bridesmaid would not walk down the aisle,” Alison explains. Adding that all the bridesmaid had was a robe and sweatpants to wear. Riva and her bridesmaid were in tears as they realized that not only would she not be able to walk down the aisle, but she had no other clothes to wear to even attend the event as a guest. Alison, having a fashion school background, knew there had to be something she could do to help.

How The Wedding Planner Saved The Day

“As I was lining the bridal party up for the ceremony, I kept walking past a table set with an ivory/champagne linen that we weren’t using anymore,” Alison recalls. So, ten minutes before the bride was set to walk down the aisle, Alison pulled the ‘maid aside and whisked the linen off the table. “I asked her if she was open to the idea of me making her a dress,” to which the bridesmaid responded with an encouraging ‘let’s do this!’. They went into the bathroom and Alison quickly got to work. “I folded the linen in half to create a second layer, so the dress wouldn’t be see-through.” She then used the bridesmaid’s silk getting-ready-robe’s tie to give the frock a waist. With safety pins she also tried to mimic a sweetheart top. “So close to the ceremony, I did not have time to actually sew anything,” Alison tell us. But, even without any stitches or sewing, the gown paired perfectly with the other bridesmaid dresses.

The Final Product

Alison tells us that the bridesmaid actually wore the dress all night long, even dancing in it. “I never had to touch up the pins or sew.” She says. They did, however, decide against having the ‘maid walk down the aisle to avoid any unnecessary stress for Riva. But, Riva later told Alison that, after seeing the dress, she would have definitely had her walk down the aisle! This is why hiring a wedding planner is always a good idea.

The Details

Photographer: Love Life Images | Venue: Newseum | Planning & Design: Alison Golt of Cherry Blossom Wedding and Events | Florist: Toulies en Fleur | Invitations: Momental Designs | Catering & Cake: Wolfgang Puck | Hair Stylist: Dolled by NuEye | Makeup Artist: E. Marie Glamour | Bride’s Attire: L’elite Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music: Rhythm 6 from Kushner Entertainment

