Where to Shop Around DC on Small Business Saturday

If you’re on the hunt for personal, local gifts that will stand out (or if you just want to skip Black Friday so you can extend your post-Thanksgiving feast nap), check out Small Business Saturday. Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been dedicated to shopping local to show support for small businesses during the holiday season. Here are some of the deals you can find throughout DC and beyond on Saturday, November 30.

Over a dozen stores in Adams Morgan are kicking off the shopping season with savings. Swing by The Little Shop of Flowers and Urban Dwell for 20 percent off. Book lovers can snag a free tote bag at Lost City Books with any purchase over $50. After a long day of shopping, kick back at Perry’s or Mintwood Place for happy hour specials that run from 5:30 PM until close.

In the spirit of giving, some spots will be accepting donations. When you donate a book or toy for a kiddo at DASH this month, you’ll be entered to win a year’s worth of free dresses from Willow. Also, if you’re planning to go to Enchant Christmas this Saturday, you can score 10 percent off at nearby brick and mortars like Hatoba, Ice Cream Jubilee, Pacers Running, and Bishops Cut & Color.

Thirty-plus boutiques, restaurants, and businesses are busy prepping for shoppers and guests to flood the neighborhood. Highlights include discounted facials from Take Care, 25 percent off gift cards at Escape Room Live Georgetown, and a holiday trunk show at Jewelers’ Werk Galerie. Spots like Shop Made in DC or Chaia will be offering free drinks and treats on top of discounts. Shoppers will receive a special bag when they make a purchase at any participating store; five of them have a golden ticket inside, which will be redeemable for $50 AMEX gift cards.

Rise and shine with a $40 bottomless brunch at Ottoman Taverna, and then spend the afternoon at Modern Nail Bar, where services will be discounted anywhere from 10-to-20 percent. Get your caffeine fix at Chez Lily Coffee Shop with a free coffee and marked-down food. You can also head to Club Pilates Mount Vernon Triangle for membership discounts, waived enrollment fees, open houses, and the chance to snag free swag. Finish the day at Eye Street Cellars, where they’re offering 10 percent off your purchase of three bottles of wine or more.

Old Town is offering free metered parking on Saturday, so there’s no need to limit how many places you visit (there are 22 businesses participating in this year’s day of deals). Once you’re done shopping, you can get all of your goodies wrapped for free at the Izalia Laser Spa Salon. There will also be a scavenger hunt, raffles, free prizes, and an ornament workshop during the day.

If you find yourself in Union Market this weekend, stop by local designer Mallory Shelter’s shop Shelter, where you can purchase an exclusive Endless Bracelet from 12 to 4 PM. The jeweler will also be giving away gift cards when you buy her pieces. Additionally, Veer & Wander is granting 10 percent off all purchases on Saturday.

Twenty-seven Vienna spots will host specials on Small Business Saturday. Get a free travel consultation at Caddie Tours, $15 off oil changes at James Madison Shell, a free cheese pizza at Ledo Pizza when you buy a large pie, and 20 percent off custom and Christmas florals at Posh! Inc.

