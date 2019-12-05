Weddings

This Couple’s Big Day is Proof Pantone’s Color of the Year is Perfect for Weddings

Shades of blue and lots of texture created the ultimate aesthetic at this wedding.

Written by
and
| Published on
All photographs by Lisa Ziesing for Abby Jiu Photography

Erin Hamblen, a contracts manager at Booz Allen, and Eric Ceglowski, a financial analyst at Nestlé, were introduced by Erin’s cousin, a close friend of Eric’s, one Thanksgiving. On their first date in New York City, conversation flowed for hours. Two-and-a-half years later, while living in DC, they spent Eric’s birthday weekend back in New York, where he popped the question at North Cove Marina in Battery Park.

Their big weekend a year later included a rehearsal dinner at Middleburg’s Red Fox Inn & Tavern, a welcome bonfire with s’mores and bubbly on Salamander’s lawn, a post-reception snack bar in the resort’s library, and a grab-and-go brunch the next morning. The event included shades of classic blue, Pantone’s color of the year, and lots of texture (velvet, wood, foliage), and carried a custom-designed pattern from the paper products to the escort boxes. District Baking Co. sugar cookies inscribed with you belong with your love on your arm—a lyric from Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers”—combined two of Eric’s favorite things: the singer-songwriter and sweets. On the menu when it came time for dessert: a cake of Spanish almond, caramel apple, and red velvet decorated with their print and monogram; their favorite cupcakes from Two Little Red Hens bakery in New York; and a special cake brought out to celebrate Erin’s dad, whose birthday coincides with the wedding date.

The Details

Photographer: Abby Jiu Photography | Venue: Salamander Resort & Spa | Planning & Design: Cheers Darling EventsFlorist: Floral & Bloom | Caterer & Cake: Salamander Resort & Spa | Paper: Emily Baird Design; Laura Hooper CalligraphyHair Stylist: Bridal Hair by RemonaMakeup Artist: Carl Ray, One80 Salon; Makeup with JossyAttire: Liancarlo from Carine’s Bridal Atelier (bride); Enzo Custom (groom); Social Bridesmaid from Nordstrom (bridesmaids); The Black Tux (groomsmen) | Music: Washington Virtuosi (ceremony/cocktail hour); Premier DJ Services (reception) | Rentals: Design Foundry (draping, escort wall, dance floor, bars, DJ booth); DC Rental, Party Rental (tabletop) | Lighting: Genetic Productions

