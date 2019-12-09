Many restaurants close for Christmas Day but that doesn’t mean you have to dine at home. These spots welcome diners for festive feasts on December 25, whether you’re looking for a white tablecloth occasion or a casual feast.

Looking for Christmas Eve options? These restaurants are honoring the Italian tradition of “the feast of the seven fishes” on and around December 24.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

Start Christmas morning with an upscale holiday breakfast or stop by later for the three-course “lunch into dinner” menu, offered continuously at the Park Hyatt restaurant from 1 to 8 PM. Chef Adam Howard’s spread includes a plated entree like prime rib paired with horseradish whipped potatoes bookended by bountiful appetizer and dessert buffets. Price: $135 per person, $55 for children.

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Forget presents under the tree—free-flowing booze is gift enough. Head to the Mexican restaurant’s Silver Spring location for unlimited brunch cocktails and small plates like huevos rancheros, bacon quesadillas, and breakfast tacos on Christmas morning. Price: $35 per person.

Cherry

515 15th St., NW

The W Hotel’s restaurant is hosting a family-style menu where diners can pick between two entrees: maple-glazed ham or prime rib with smoked onion jus. Your choice is accompanied by seasonal vegetables, potato gratin, and cherry cobbler for dessert. Price: $65 per person for the ham, $85 per person for the prime rib.

Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries are open for Christmas Day from 11 AM to 8 PM serving regular a la carte menus. If you want to combine eating and ice skating checkout out Farmers Fishers Bakers on the Georgetown waterfront near the rink. Any are good bets for families and groups of picky eaters—the menus are huge—or a casual holiday option.

Kingbird

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

Wash down the holiday brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas at the Watergate Hotel’s fine dining restaurant. A four-course dinner features elegant entrees like lobster or grilled lamb chops. Price: Brunch,$99 per person, $55 for children. Dinner, $150 per person with an optional $65 wine pairing.

The Lafayette

800 16th St., NW

Fill up your plate at the Hay Adams’ holiday buffet featuring a carving station, raw bar, and fresh salads. Save room for dessert: the smorgasbord of sweets includes seasonal treats like bouche de noel, five kinds of tarts and pies, and a towering croquembouche. Price: $130 per person, $60 for children.

Opaline

806 15th St., NW

For an a la carte holiday option, head downtown for brunch at the Sofitel’s Parisian brasserie. Avocado toast is topped with French jambon bayonne and the lobster omelet is served with classic mornay sauce. The season is all about sharing, so split a basket of housemade pastries. Price: Varies by item.

Plume

1200 16th St., NW

This prix fixe menu in the luxe Jefferson Hotel restaurant starts with warm chestnut gougères followed by seasonal dishes like citrus scallops or cider-glazed Christmas ham. For a festive finish, the restaurant is offering a Christmas yule log dusted with gingerbread powder. Price: $110 per person, $50 for children.

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

If you’re idea of a merry Christmas is a bowl of hot chili and a great craft beer or whiskey, head to the Silver Spring neighborhood tavern. The bar is open from 6:30 to midnight for everyone looking to celebrate (or escape their family).

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

The seventh annual Christmas dinner includes your choice of a plated appetizer followed by a buffet carving station with lamb chops and ham plus unlimited sides (mac n’ cheese, brioche stuffing) and homemade desserts like like eggnog cheesecake. Price: $63 per person, $23 for children.

