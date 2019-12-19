Where to Brunch on New Year’s Day Around DC

Unless you’re counting that post-midnight Jumbo Slice, brunch on New Year’s Day is your first taste of the year—or in this case, the decade. Whether you’re toasting your resolutions with bottomless mimosas (or kicking off Dry January with zero-proof cocktails), these local spots will fuel you into 2020.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Pizza gets the brunch treatment with toppings like breakfast sausage, poached eggs, and maple syrup. For $21, you can sip on bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes.

Ambar

523 8th St. SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Savory pies, creamy spreads, and mezze platters are all part of this Balkan brunch. For those eager to sample widely, try bottomless plates and brunch drinks (must be ordered by the whole table, $39 at the DC location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon).

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

Early risers can grab a pastry and avocado toast for breakfast starting at 6:30 AM. If you’re sleeping in, the kitchen transitions to brunch at 11:15 AM, serving warm dishes like pork belly Benedict and chicken and waffles.

Boqueria

1837 M St., NW; 777 9th St., NW

If you still have some celebration left in you, toast the new year with bottomless booze and unlimited tapas for $42 per person. Choose from mimosas, sangria, or beer and pair with all-you-can-eat patatas bravas.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Heal a hangover with hearty fare like corned beef hash or a breakfast burger. You can also go the hair-of-the-dog route with bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for an additional $17.

Brabo Brasserie

1600 King St., Alexandria

Fill up your plate at the brasserie’s $30 brunch buffet. No need to choose between sweet or savory: there’s brioche French toast, breakfast sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs with cheese.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

Deck out your beverage at the build-you-own-bloody-Mary bar with toppings like smoked olives and Old Bay. The menu features blueberry ricotta waffles and a fried green tomato Benedict.

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

All-you-can-eat small plates are on the brunch menu at the Mexican restaurant. Head to Silver Spring for tacos stuffed with steak and eggs or Clarendon for breakfast sliders. Both locations have guacamole and huevos rancheros (must be ordered by the whole table, $35 at the Silver Spring location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon).

City Tap House

901 9th St., NW; 1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

If you’re looking for bottomless mimosas, head to the Penn Quarter outpost ($10 per person). For bottomless mimosas and a drag show, the Dupont Circle location is your spot ($18 per person). Both serve a wide range of breakfast and lunch dishes, from strawberry sundae pancakes to turkey clubs and veggie burgers.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St., NW

Get the lowdown on the rest of the year with complimentary palm and tarot card readings (12 PM to 2:30 PM) along with breakfast bowls and sandwiches.

Emilie’s

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Try a new spot in the new year. Chef Kevin Tien is kicking off 2020 with a multi-course, prix-fixe brunch menu ($40 per person).

Fare Well

406 H St., NE

For plant-based plates, head to this H Street Northeast spot. Breakfast sandwiches come with a vegan egg and fennel chickpea sausage and pancakes feature carrot cake, banana hazelnut, and blueberry options.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Get big on the pig at the annual hog roast, where $15 will buy you a plate of pulled pork and Southern fixings like black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread. Wash it all down with discounted whiskey flights and other drink specials.

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE

Escape to the Amalfi Coast without going far from Union Market. Brunch dishes include glossy cacio e pepe and coffee-soaked brioche bread topped with tiramisu cream and Nutella.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

No need to change out of your jammies. Cozy up to egg white omelettes, waffles, and hash browns at this restaurant’s pajama brunch. If the first day of the year means the start of Dry January, Summer House also has a roster of zero-proof cocktails for brunch.

