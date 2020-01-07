Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

From spiked hot chocolate to warming soups and early happy hour, restaurants and bars are offering snow day deals to keep you toasty. We’ll update our list of food and drink specials throughout the day (and tomorrow, if applicable) so check back for more.

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

Kick back and warm up with a bourbon cider at the Georgetown restaurant. The seasonal special is topped with a dollop of whipped cream.



China Chilcano

418 7th St NW

Stop at the Peruvian spot in Penn Quarter for a hot cocoa cocktail. Just ask for the Algarrobina Milk Punch.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

801 9th St., NW

Warm up with a bowl of seafood or black bean soup, or a Café Cuba Libre —a double shot of espresso with steamed milk, with or without rum—at half price all day today.

Jaleo

480 7th St., NW

To celebrate the snow, the tapas spot is serving hot chocolate with Olorosso sherry and crema catalana, a citrus and cinnamon cream.

Joselito Casa de Comidas

660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Ernest Hemingway famously loved a strong drink. Today, you can raise a glass to the famous writer at Joselito’s extended “Hemingway Hours” starting at 1 PM. The cozy Spanish restaurant will serve a selection of $7 drinks and small plates.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Guests at the French bistro’s greenhouse and covered patio will receive complimentary hot cider today. And if you’re really freezing, add a dash of spiced rum to your drink.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen

901 4th St., NW

Dig into $15 pizzas paired with half-off fried appetizers. Round out your meal with drinks from the eatery’s extended happy hour menu.

Oyamel

401 7th St NW

Head to the colorful dining room for Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal.

Ser

1110 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22201

To celebrate the first snow day of the year, happy hour starts a bit earlier today at 1 PM. Ser is also offering its spicy standbys like papas bravas.

St. Anselm

1250 5th St., NE

For those who sit at the bar, you’re in luck: starting at 4 PM you can grab a warm bowl of chili with a buttermilk biscuit and any draft beer for just $12.



The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

Choose from their eight — eight! — $7 cocktails, in addition to $7 wine and $3 Miller High Life.

Zaytinya

701 9th St., NW

Head to this José Andrés spot for hot chocolate, a snow day necessity. This boozy version features whipped cream and Metaxa, a Greek spirit.